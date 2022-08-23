











Another teaser for the second season of The Kardashians has been released. With a month to go until the release date, Kim Kardashian is about to share her most honest show yet.

The Kardashians have been in the spotlight for more than a decade, and fans have watched the family go from the heights of their careers to the biggest scandals.

The next season of The Kardashians dives into the perceptions in the media and the public eye about the family, and how “there’s no just changing it”.

Kim’s most honest season yet?

The countdown has begun and the most popular family in Hollywood will return to the screens in a month. Teasing the show through three different trailers, it appears that the plot of the second season has been resolved.

The trailer begins with the Kar-Jenner sisters and Momager Kris Jenner posing for the Variety Interview. Yes, the one that included Kim’s work advice that immediately faced controversy. It includes a segment of the SKKN founder’s confessional, revealing how she has “always wanted people to see who I really am”. So we’ll see a more honest side to Kim as she opens up?

As supermodel Kendall can also be seen giving her take on the situation, she reveals: “The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family. There’s just no changing it”.

The show predicts that the family will go through several of the controversies that came to light earlier this year. Continuing the stories of the romances that have blossomed in the family, Khloé ends the trailer by lifting the spirits of the family and saying, “We’re made for this”.

Fairytales and backstabbings

Screenshot from The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu YouTube Channel

Many fans believed the adventures of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris had ended. However, the family returned with a new brand show and zero scripts. The first season of the Kardashian dived into new romances, third chances, and a lot of family drama.

Kourtney has been living her fairy tale for the first season, expecting to continue in the second. Khloe received the bombshell of the secret paternity scandal that former partner Tristan Thompson had been hiding from her whilst in the process of getting back together.

The season one finale also showed the beginnings of Kim’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, as well as, Kylie’s final stages of her second pregnancy with longtime partner Travis Scott.

A lot of unanswered questions

Kourtney and Khloe have had camera time to speak about their romances. On the other hand, Kim hasn’t really shared much about her love life. Embarking into a new romance following the divorce from rapper Kanye West, Pete is yet to make his official debut on the series.

Pete has appeared in several clips teasing the upcoming Kardashian return. As reported by Page Six, the 28-year-old comedian will allegedly be “barely in the show”. The two were together and happier than ever during their nine-month romance.

Will fans still be able to see Kim’s racy invitation to Pete for joining her “to shower really quick” during the night of the Met Gala?

