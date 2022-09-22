









Kim Kardashian wore a tiny crop top to announce she was the new face of luxury designer brand Dolce & Gabbana’s latest campaign. Despite her busy schedule, the star has been landing exclusive modeling jobs and partnerships.

First Stuart Weitzman, and now Dolce & Gabbana. Kim is known for her loyalty to Balenciaga, but she is expanding her fashion portfolio, it seems. However, the mom-of-four has been open to working with many brands.

D&G has a close connection with the Kardashian-Jenner family. This comes after the brand dressed her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their lavish Italian wedding in May.

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star announced a campaign with Stuart Weitzman as she posed in a leather thong and thigh-high boots. Now, she’s wearing a tiny crop top for Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Kardashian joins D&G in a tiny crop

On September 21, Kim announced a new fashion journey in her books. In a black and white video, the reality star is stepping off her private jet, Kim Air, as she lands in Milan.

Wearing a light jacket, a tiny crop top and a tight skirt, a man in a suit greets her outside the plane with a rose bouquet.

Walking through the streets of Milan, Kim encounters a group of paparazzi wearing suits. Before entering the building, she throws the flowers.

Sharing the news with her 330 million Instagram followers, she wrote in her caption: “Ciao Milano, #CiaoKim

#DolceGabbana.”

The news comes after D&G announces its collection for their women’s spring/summer 2023. The collaboration marks a fresh journey for the reality star as the new face of the brand.

Kim enters her ‘iconic era’

Kim Kardashian wishes sister Khloe wouldn’t be so hard on herself, she admits in a confessional – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

As more modeling gigs have been revealed for the beauty mogul, fans of the Kardashian began to comment on her “iconic” era.

One commented: “SHE ARRIVED.”

A second fan wrote: “Wow wow and wow.”

Another follower said: “She is the coolest person ever”.

A fan joked: “When do you sleep?”

Inside Kim Air – the Kardashian’s incredible private jet

Kim Kardashian’s private jet is “an extension” of her home. It’s even more expensive than her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin jet.

The mogul revealed it during an episode of The Kardashians, while she was heading off to the Dominican Republic for a shoot with Sports Illustrated. Not only that, but Pete Davidson also made an appearance on the show as she called him to share the happy news.

Revealing to have “never dreamed I would own a plane”, the custom-made Gulfstream is owned by the wealthiest people in the world. The private jet is completely customized with cashmere and a light wood interior. Also, two bathrooms, and a room with a king-size bed.

To make things more comfortable for her guests, the mogul even added phone chargers to each seat.

According to Style, Kim Air is estimated to cost $150 million, which is allegedly even more expensive than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s Gulfstream jets.

