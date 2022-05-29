











It has been a week since Kourtney Kardashian merged Travis Barker’s surname with her own following their fairytale wedding. As the Kardashian clan has been sharing more pictures of the big day and the story behind their looks, Kim Kardashian revealed her outfit was pre-loved. However, fans were more interested in her daughter, North West.

Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot in a luxurious Italian wedding in Portofino. Accompanied by all their family and friends for their big day, Kim Kardashian’s arrived for Kravis’ wedding beside her eight-year-old daughter. The two looked adorable as they twinned.

Kim Kardashian’s look was pre-loved

* FUN FASHION FACT * pic.twitter.com/uequDCAiNL — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2022

On May 28, Kim revealed to her Twitter and Instagram fans that the dress she wore to her older sister Kourtney’s wedding had already been worn before. A decade ago, to be exact.

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding. I know you guys saw me in my archive on last week’s episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app,” she wrote to her 313 million followers on her Instagram story.

Kim isn’t about thrift shopping, but more about digging into her old closet. During episode seven of the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder visited her massive clothes warehouse. Inside the room, there were approximately 30,000 clothing pieces she had worn over the past two decades.

She continued: “So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!” And she did!

The 41-year-old beauty mogul wore a stunning 2011 Dolce & Gabanna black dress and on top, she added a lace gloved Vetements dress to make it “more modern and more me.”

Kim Kardashian was stunning… But all eyes are on North

As promised, the Kardashian sisters have been posting the behind-the-scenes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. Over the last couple of days, the sisters have been sharing snapshots of their family’s fun photoshoots.

Gathering over 5 million likes, Kim shared eight mementos of the infamous wedding captioning them: “KRAVIS FOREVER.” The mum-of-four was accompanied by her eldest daughter, North West, who also stole the spotlight.

In the comments section, all eyes were on North. The mother-and-daughter duo posed up in the mirror with a bright smile while Khloé was touching up her makeup. Another picture showed an adorable moment of the two sharing a kiss and also with the bride Kourtney herself, as the two were smiling at each other.

we don't care, now tell us more about queen North's look pic.twitter.com/QhuVeIaVWe — z (@Thecokewhore_Z) May 29, 2022

Despite her mother’s fame, fans were more interested in North this time. Followers asked Kim to give a run-through of her daughter’s outfit who “slayed her so hard this time.”

“Thanks for the fun fact but we want to know about north look …. She slayed you so hard this time,” a second fan wrote. “Thanks for that but let know the thought process behind north’s look,” also said.

Another fan joked: “I thought you were gonna say North’s dress was from one of your old dresses too.”

Fans love the new Kim Kardashian era – Who needs Kanye right?”

A real Kardashian fan knows that throughout the course of Kim and Kanye West’s relationship and marriage, Ye served as her stylist. Now that they are no longer together, Kim revealed wanting to find her “new fashion era” without relying on her ex-husband.

“I’m on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era’s gonna be. I’m just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I’ve had so many different fashion eras. I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I’ve been and where I wanna go,” Kim said in the confessional.

Fans are loving the new version of Kim, and they let her know as she had the idea to wear “an existing piece that makes it actually perfect.”

One fan replied: “See you don’t need Kanye to be creative love the idea.”

“You are a fashion icon! Ty (Thank you) so much for normalizing shorter women and fashion!!! I love how you put your outfit together and created such a gorgeous look! Who needs Kanye right? Your eye for fashion is all you need baby!,” a second one wrote.

