











Kim Kardashian has been named as Beyond Meat’s chief taste consultant, but her campaign hasn’t been a hit with the customers.

Kim Kardashian can add another title to her resume: chief taste consultant, and she’s probably the first reality star to do so.

The 41-year-old announced the unexpected deal with meat-alternative company Beyond Meat, yesterday (24 May 2022) and the internet has already branded the collaboration as “inauthentic” and “fake”.

Fans question Kim’s acting chops

Sporting her new platinum locks, the Skims founder proudly shared her new post for the plant-based protein brand.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet” she said.

However, Beyond Meat customers aren’t buying the ad since the reality star is never seen actually biting the products – just endless chewing shots.

One blasted: “This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it”, while a comment writing “You didn’t even eat the food” has over 2300 likes.

Kim has been an advocate for plant-based diets over the last few years by eating mostly vegan meals at home. At restaurants though, the mother-of-four is more lenient with her choices, fuelling remarks that she isn’t the ideal ambassador for Beyond Meat.

She did share her vegan taco recipe made with Beyond Meat on Kourtney’s blog, Poosh, last year though.

Kravis could step in for Kim as Beyond Meat ambassador

Some fans have suggested 100% vegan celebrities would’ve been a better choice than Kim, including her new brother-in-law Travis Barker, who transitioned into the lifestyle following his 2008 plane crash.

If you want to know more about his diet, he filmed a “What I eat in a day” video with Harper’s Bazaar, including meat-less beef and broccoli, and vegan chicken and waffles.

Actually, he mentions the Impossible sausage as a favourite meal, so we guess Travis is written off as a potential endorser.

Staying in the family though. Kourtney – who is 95% vegan – could be the possible face of Beyond Meat.

Long-time KUWTK viewers will know about her obsession with organic, gluten and vegan products, which has been well-documented on the show.

Remember Scott’s iconic quote? “I don’t think she [Kourtney] even knows what gluten is. I don’t, do you? Does anybody?”

