Kim Kardashian's best pal Jonathan says Balenciaga ad 'covered her best' asset

The reality star has been a walking advert for Balenciaga in 2022, so it’s unsurprising she’s become the face of the winter campaign, alongside a host of other celebrities. From wearing the never-seen-before Pataleggings as her daily attire to rocking up in Balenciaga-logo caution tape, Kim is the perfect brand ambassador.

Posing in front of a stormy landscape, her neon blue dress perfectly complements the grey tones of the backdrop – as well as her figure. Kim’s longtime friend Jonathan Cheban was one of the many celebs admiring the image, though he left a cheeky comment about her derrière.

Kim’s famous asset covered by Balenciaga

The 41-year-old socialite stepped back into her Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party gown for the fashion shoot – possibly the only time Kim’s ever repeated the outfit.

Aptly named the Swimsuit Gown, the blue matte spandex statement outfit is a look at the winter collection, 360° Show. It’s yours for just $3,550 (£2,650).

The catwalk served as a comment on the climate crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine as models trudged through a manufactured snowstorm behind a curved glass wall, mimicking a snow globe. Luckily for Kim, she avoided the harsh conditions for the shoot.

Sister Khloe praised the photo: “Oh ok…. You’re feeling wealthy.”

“So good!” commented Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend Sophia Hutchins.

Food god aka Jonathan Cheban made an observation in reference to the logo placement on her behind: “They covered the best part!” he said.

Balenciaga campaign divides Twitter

Kim is no stranger to haters, and they’ve got some things to say about her recent achievement.

Some have dubbed the photos as “out of this world”, while others are “too stunned to speak”, but not everyone is a fan.

Fans are asking the Skims founder to move on from this particular dress. “She’s been pulling this fit for the past six months, it’s time to let it go,” one commented. It’s the signature Balenciaga look!

A second added: “Kim Kardashian wearing the same Balenciaga outfit every day winning fashion icon of the year. DO NOT give me ANY s*** for outfit repeating a couple times.”

