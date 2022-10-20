Kim Kardashian's 'creepy' request to make jewelry from Kris Jenner's bones











The day has finally come as Kris Jenner‘s hip replacement surgery is shown on the latest episode of the family’s reality show. However, Kim Kardashian reportedly had a ‘creepy’ request to keep her mom’s bones to make jewelry out of them.

Kris underwent a hip replacement surgery after suffering months of ‘excruciating pain’ in the recent episode of The Kardashians. The procedure went well and the momager admitted she didn’t remember a thing. However, it didn’t stop her from planning for the future either.

Daughter Khloé visits the Momager after her operation to see how she is doing. This is where Kim’s odd request comes out.

The conversation leads to Kris revealing Kim made asked the doctor to save her bones, so the mogul could make jewelry out of them.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘creepy’ request to make jewelry from Kris’ bones

In real time, it’s been several months since Kris took the courage to undergo her awaited surgery. The season is believed to have been filmed between February and May of this year. However, the scenes are now being released in The Kardashian’s second season.

As the matriarch is resting following her operation, Khloé visits the 66-year-old. While she is checking in, younger sister Kylie Jenner calls to also speak to her mom.

“Kim asked the doctor to save my bones, so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris tells Kylie, to which she responds: “That’s weird.”

The “creepy” request leads to Khloé reminiscing. She asks Kris: “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you want to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

“That’s a great idea” Kris replied, though Khloé insisted it was “weird” as well.

Talking about deaths and wills isn’t a morbid topic for The Kardashians. The conversation then moves onto how the family can’t decide on whether members will be cremated or buried. Kris’ previous dying wish was to be cremated and ‘made into necklaces’ for her six children.

During the confessional, Khloé had other priorities, and those were her nails.

“My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” she said.

“If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week. That’s in my will because people are gonna visit me,” she laughed.

‘Lowkey freaking out’

While Kris was in the operating room, her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Kim waited outside to support the star.

“I’m not nervous, my mom is 66 years young,” Kim told the cameras before joking: “It’s always scary going into surgery, but she’s in the best hands, and I’ve threatened everyone’s lives so…”

Later in the confessional, Kim admitted to being “lowkey freaking out because it’s taking so long”.

However, the SKIMS founder said she was “like the family representative here, so I’m just gonna keep it together and be strong.”

Thankfully, the procedure went well and the star impressed her physio coach and doctor by not taking any pain medication afterwards. Her full recovery is expected to take some time within the show.

