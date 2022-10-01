Kim Kardashian's emotional tribute to dad Robert on anniversary of his death











Kim Kardashian has paid an emotional tribute to her father Robert Kardashian Snr on the 19th anniversary of his death.

Robert tragically passed away back in 2003 leaving behind his four children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob. The family, although known in the media before, became huge household names after their father’s passing. They often publically share their love and tributes towards their loving father, and this year was no different.

How did Rob Kardashian die? We take a look back on Robert, his life and Kim Kardashian’s emotional tribute.

Kim’s tribute to her father

Kim has taken to her Instagram stories to pay tribute to her father, 19 years after his death.

On her stories, Kim shared a note from her father to herself with the caption:

“19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you.”

She also shared a number of Father’s Day cards she had given him, telling fans her father saved every card she wrote him.

One of the cards posted read:

“Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day.”

Kim has gone on to pursue a career in law, following in her father’s footsteps.

A number of pictures and videos of her dad were also shared along with her sisters. Whilst sharing a skiing trip video, she told her 300 million Instagram followers they went skiing every Thanksgiving and it’s the reason she loves skiing today with her kids.

How did Rob Kardashian die?

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Robert Kardashian died back in September 2003 aged 59 after a battle with Esophageal cancer. He was diagnosed in July 2003 and sadly died 2 months after.

Kris Jenner and Robert were not married at the time of Rob’s death, however she attended his funeral along with their children.

Robert Kardashian’s life

Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Robert was born in 1944 in Los Angeles. He studied business and law at the University of Southern California, and then went on to become a famous attorney.

He married his wife Kris (now known as Kris Jenner) back in 1978. They went on to have four children, who we know as the Kardashians – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. They ended their marriage after a little over a decade together.

In 1994, Robert became a household name during the OJ Simpson trial. Rob, who was a close friend of OJ defended him in the infamous murder trial at which the football star was acquitted.

The trial has been made into a number of TV shows including The People V OJ Simpson where Robert was played by Friends star David Schwimmer.

Speaking on the role, and Robert to GQ David said:

“For me it is tragic, it’s a tragic story for Robert. The whole ordeal cost him a great deal: friends, family, his health. His children at the time were mocked because of him. It was a very painful experience for him, as well as everyone else going through it.”

