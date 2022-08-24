











Kim Kardashian fans are obsessed with her new look in a recent photo, but she hasn’t undergone a major transformation, instead, she conducted a simple hair change.

The blonde bombshell has been sharing shots online from gorgeous impromptu photoshoots.

In her latest snap, which The Kardashians star uploaded on Tuesday, August 23, she wore a white tank top, brown sheer skirt, brown boots and over-sized jacket.

But her followers were commenting about Kim Kardashian’s hair the most.

Kim Kardashian’s simple hair change

View Instagram Post

The 41-year-old simply captioned it: “Time will always tell”.

The mum-of-four shared three photos of her wearing the fashionable outfit. She brushed her hair to have a side part – and it appeared to send followers into a frenzy.

Sister Khloé penned: “Kimberly, you look amazing!”

One fan added: “Love the hair,” and a second followed with: “Side part,” with heart eye emojis.

A third declared she looked “stunning” while others simply send love heart or fire icons.

Changing up your parting is a simple and effective hack to change up any person’s look. Sometimes it’s hard to believe how effective it can be.

It was apparently decided by one fan that it was definitely a “look”, as the reality star is known for her iconic long dark hair. However, she recently decided to dye her hair blonde – which wasn’t the first time – ahead of her SKKN line launch.

Her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, also switched up his locks with bleach, and followed in her footsteps.

Kim is taking the internet by storm

It comes after the star took on the music industry with a collaboration with Beats by Dr Dre.

Kim brought in her neutral aesthetic into the collab, by releasing earphones in shades and tones similar to her Skims clothing line.

However, the beats x kim earphones were sold out within hours of launch, with fans scrambling to get their hands on them for days afterwards.

The business mogul teased the new business venture with the rapper Dr Dre, one year after being seen wearing ‘secret’ earphones.

