









Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are the duo fans didn’t know they needed. As one of the eldest sisters of the Kar-Jenner squad, the reality star would often take care of Kendall as a baby. But Kim couldn’t believe it when someone once mistook her to be Kendall’s mom when they were younger.

Kim is the second-oldest sister of the Kardashian siblings, only two years younger than Kourtney, and three years older than Khloé – and of course, there’s also Kendall and Kylie.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Kendall fly to Milan to attend their first Prada fashion show. After the supermodel was hired to walk for the event, they flew together via the beauty mogul’s private jet, Kim Air.

As Kendall couldn’t come out of her hotel room to keep her hair as a surprise for the show, the 41-year-old brought takeaway pasta to her hotel room. She had been craving the dish since the two took off from Calabasas.

Kim was mistaken for Kendall’s mom

Screenshot from The Kardashians season 2 episode 3

While the 41-year-old was out and about shopping and exploring the city, the 26-year-old model stayed in her hotel room to get some sleep. This prompted Kim to use her maternal instincts to take care of her little sister.

Speaking to the camera afterwards, Kim opened up over her relationship with Kendall.

She said: “I think Kendall and I have, like, a really special relationship. I was 16 when she was born. I would always have to go on work trips with my mom and be Kendall’s babysitter. And everyone thought I was her mom.”

“I would be carrying the stroller, and I just, like, remember always walking around and everyone was like, ‘Aw, your baby is so cute!’ And I would be like, ‘I’m a baby! What are you talking about?’ This isn’t my baby. This is my sister,” the reality star laughed.

Gushing over her success, Kim confessed: “I’ve just always been super supportive of her, and loved seeing her and her journey.”

Fans love Kim being Kendall’s ‘stage mom’

Even as a successful entrepreneur and reality star, Kim always prioritizes her family.

After watching the episode, fans took to Twitter to speak about the celebrities’ transformation from attending Kendall’s first modeling lessons to walking at the biggest fashion shows – with Kim being right by her side on both occasions.

