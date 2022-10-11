









Kim Kardashian has shared her killer body workouts, including how to fit into that Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, and is now letting her fans in on another secret of how she maintains her slender figure.

The Kardashian family are no stranger to cameras constantly watching them, which explains why they are so dedicated to getting their workout game on and looking their ultimate best, especially when filming for Hulu.

Kim took to Instagram to share her experience at Dr. Ashkan Ghavami’s office on October 10th, when she revealed she was undergoing a skin-tightening treatment called Morpheus8 Body.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Kim gets skin-tightening treatment

Regular client Kim underwent Morpheus8 Body, which allows for some of the most powerfully accurate radiofrequency-based skin tightening at Dr Ghavami’s non-surgical GPS Aesthetics clinic in Beverly Hills.

The procedure, which involves treating larger surface areas such as Kim’s stomach, aims to tighten, lift and smooth skin all over. The Kardashian has been getting the treatment regularly, such as before her Met Gala 2022 appearance.

It combines Microneedling and radiofrequency to target adipose fat, which is known for creating saggy skin. Kim revealed it is her “favorite” treatment on her Instagram story!

Meet Dr. Ashkan Ghavani

Dr. Ashkan Ghavani is a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon. He specializes in rhinoplasty, and is trained in performing procedures on the face, breasts, body, SCurve® and Brazilian butt lifts.

The world-renowned doctor is the owner of non-surgical GPS Aesthetics, a graduate from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and has nearly 20 years clinical experience handling the most complex rhinoplasty cases.

He has been featured as a rhinoplasty expert on major television networks, including Good Morning America, The Doctors, CNN, Entertainment Tonight, The New Ricki Lake Show, CBS News, Fox News and Discovery Channel.

Tank’s wife Zena Foster was influenced by the treatment, commenting on the Dr’s post: “Sign me up.” And she wasn’t the only one, as a fellow fan wrote: “What exactly does she need more tightened? Ugh I’d love to have this done.”

One commenter asked if Kim exercises, which she does. She jokily claimed in August that she “can’t walk” after a week of leg training, as part of her continued weight loss journey.

When a fan asked if Dr. Ghavani has any pictures of how Kim’s stomach looked before undergoing treatment, he responded to them with: “That’s up to Kimberly to decide.”

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK