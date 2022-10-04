









Kim has unveiled her new true-crime podcast, adding another venture to her extensive résumé. The reality star is now using the platform to share the stories of those behind bars who maintain their innocence. In Kim Kardashian’s first episode of her podcast, she tells the tale of Kevin Keith.

Exclusively on Spotify, the reality star focuses on the story of Kevin Keith. The reality star continues to advocate for his release following his conviction in 1994 over a triple homicide.

The Ohio native was sentenced to death for committing a triple murder, and former governor Ted Strickland sentenced him to life without parole in 2010. For 28 years, Keith has been trying to prove his innocence.

Releasing its first two episodes, Kim expressed the importance of being able to share the stories of those behind bars, as she vowed to do everything in her power to bring justice to their cases.

Kim Kardashian’s reveals true-crime podcast, The System

View Instagram Post

On October 3, Kim Kardashian announced the release of the first two episodes of her true-crime podcast, The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. The mogul’s first episode marks two years after she signed the deal with the streaming service.

The 41-year-old is joined by Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, a producer and criminal-justice reform advocate.

“I’m really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there because I think it’s so important for people to understand that… Our system is so f***** up”, the reality star says.

Keith has been in prison for 28 years now. In 2019, Kim stood up to defend him on how there’s no physical evidence linking him to the triple murder. Through The System, the podcast show will focus on Kevin’s attempt to prove his innocence.

The podcast will have a total of eight episodes, and they will be released every Monday.

Kim’s podcast brings mixed feelings

As the episode became available worldwide, Kardashian fans and critics shared opinions on the reality star’s take on such a delicate topic.

Though many of her fans were surprised by her abilities and for “changing the world”, others were not happy to see the mogul participating in the true-crime podcast.

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 — (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

On December 2021, Kim passed the ‘baby bar’ test in a bid to become a lawyer after failing the exam three times. Expected to take the final exam, and if she succeeds, it will officially name her an attorney-at-law.

The baby bar exam was an important test for those who have not attended law school. Following her father’s footsteps, she is closer to achieving her goal.

Kim shared her reaction during the sixth episode of The Kardashians in season one, describing it as her favorite moment. Fearing her law school journey would be over, the reality star proved her capabilities.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU AND DISNEY+ FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK