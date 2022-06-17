











“Paxy has worked with me as audio, 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” Those were the words of Kim K after Hulu’s The Kardashians closing credits.

Pete’s first real appearance on season 1 came once the credits had started rolling. Kim introduced her beau to Paxy before dropping a hilarious comment about her private parts, to which Pete responded: “[Seen it] more than me?”

Fans were in stitches after watching the conversation unfold, while some became curious about who Paxy is. Kim has raved about the audio crew member since 2016, when she shared a Twitter post saying she was “one of her faves”.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Meet Erin “Paxy” Paxton

Followed by Khloe Kardashian on Instagram and besties with Kim, Erin “Paxy” Paxton has been working on the audio for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and now The Kardashians, for 14 years.

Originally from La Canada Flintridge, California, Erin has accumulated at least 52K followers on Instagram. Kim has even held her umbrella for her in the rain, something she said she would “always do”, and was invited to Paxy’s wedding!

From doing the audio for the Kardashian family to having a body transformation by regularly attending Barry’s Bootcamp, Paxy has had a life filled with blessings. She even once “saved Khloe’s life” from a huge crowd in Armenia.

Paxy has been doing audio on KUWTK from the beginning & ok she might be one of my faves lol Congrats on 💍💍💍!!!! pic.twitter.com/f14mmv9wts — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 15, 2016

Paxy’s family and career

Paxy is married to Stacy Paris, and is a mother-of-three to a girl and two boys. Based in Los Angeles, California, a LinkedIn page belonging to an Erin Paxton reveals she works for Mark Burnett Productions as manager.

She tied the knot in 2016, a ceremony which Kim attended [see photo above]. Paxy renovated her family home and covered it in fairy lights back in 2015, a year before the wedding took place.

From going to Coachella in 2017 to a camping fishing trip with family, Paxy is always smiling in photos and is usually surrounded by her loved ones when she’s not busy making sure the Kardashians’ confessionals are tip-top.

When Kim randomly said that Paxy had probably seen her genitals, Pete laughed and was surprised that she would have seen them more than him. Those who waited for the rolling credits were in stitches at the comment.

One took to Twitter and wrote: “Kim- she probably seen my vagina. Paxy- I haven’t seen it. Kim- we’ll get there. Laughed way too hard at this #TheKardashians.”

Another reacted: “If Paxy gotta look at her snatch, Paxy deserves a raise.”

“Pete’s “more than me” comment,” a viewer said with laughing emojis.

omg have you seen that Kim confessional talking about her vagina with Paxy.. it’s after the closing credits i can’t hahahaha #TheKardashians — Martina Kardashian (@KardashGoddess) June 16, 2022

