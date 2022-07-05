











Psalm and Saint West are bringing the ultimate fashion drip as Kim K and Kanye‘s children. So when they showed up to The Tonight Show wearing swaggy get-ups, there was no doubt that Ye helped dress them.

Saint, six, and Psalm, three, are already making some serious fashion waves in their mom’s company. Psalm was seen wearing a green cap backwards and a camo jacket, while his brother sported a Nuclean Cowboys 28 t-shirt.

Even Kim admitted her sons were wearing “crazy drip” during their boys trip to the show. Saint added a red checkered shirt to his look with a red cap to accessorise, and it was clear that the Kardashian sister was uber proud of her sons.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim K says sons have ‘crazy drip’

Kim wasn’t afraid to admit that her sons have “crazy drip” during her latest Instagram post. A series of photos looked back at Psalm and Saint’s appearance on The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon towards the end of June.

The post was uploaded on July 4th, which received over 2.1 million likes along with several comments about her children being the “cutest” in their ultra impressive get-ups for the talk show.

She had to halt her interview as her sons were being too loud, telling them: “Can you stop!” During the June 21st episode, Kim admitted she hadn’t watched the show before and told her sons to be quiet.

Psalm and Saint’s fashion

Psalm and Saint are just as fashionable as their mother. As it was the first time that they had gone to work with their mom, Kim made sure they were dressed from head-to-toe in the ultimate swag.

North West actually got to style her siblings, including Chicago, for their Vogue photoshoot. However, Psalm and Saint’s fashion is likely heavily influenced by their father Kanye, who often styled Kim’s outfits.

Kim also has a part to play in their fashion game, especially as they headed back to a hotel room with her following the show. It’s likely that he picked out their get-ups, and has upped her skills in outfit-choosing after her split from Kanye.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kanye was Kim’s stylist for years

Kim has often praised Kanye for styling her outfits for her, especially as he has a close friendship with Balenciaga director Demna. Giving credit to her ex-husband, she revealed Ye was part of the creative process for SKKN.

She admitted on her Instagram stories that the father of her four children was the person behind the idea of the packaging and name, and has even revealed that Kanye helped to style her SNL outfit – where she met Pete.

After Kim K and Ye called time on their marriage, she revealed that she started having panic attacks as he used to be the person to style her outfits. She then claimed he told her that her career was “over” when styling herself.

It was during the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards that Kim self-styled herself. Ye even thought that she looked like Marge Simpson’s purple get-up with gloves after one of the first times she had styled herself since splitting from Ye.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK