Kim K's underwear just skims her bikini line as fans concerned it's too small











Kim Kardashian is no stranger to receiving comments on her social media posts, but her latest Instagram snap has got many people talking. Even Alison Hammond is getting involved. Kim ‘broke the internet’ with her Paper Magazine cover in 2014 and now she appears to be gaining even more attention in 2022.

With the Holiday season pretty much here, Kim opted for some Instagram promo for her loungewear, underwear, and shapewear brand, SKIMS. Taking to the ‘gram in a SKIMS two-piece, she left some of her followers wondering if she was potentially showing too much skin.

Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Kim K shows off her new collection

While some could assume that winter meant wrapping up warm and covering yourself from head to toe, Kim is clearly putting her own spin on winter wear in 2022 as she dons bejeweled bralette and pants sets.

Teaming her look with long blonde locks and natural makeup, Kim posted a slider of images where she showed off the brown and cream version of the two-piece.

The mother-of-four simply wrote in the caption: “S K I M S holiday shop available now.”

View Instagram Post

Fans react to Kim’s Holiday range

It’s no wonder that Kim‘s evidence of working out prompted many of her followers to comment on her post.

Her friends and family, including sister Khloe, took to the Instagram comments section to show some love for Kim’s look.

Khloe wrote: “Happy holidays to me.”

While, Good American co-founder, Emma Grede, said: “SOOOOO GOOOOOOOOD!!!!!!!”

Big Brother and This Morning star Alison also commented: “Yes !! My favorites.”

There were some commenters, though, who weren’t so keen on the Holiday snaps. One person wrote: “In the words of Khloe Kardashian “The (cat emoji) area needs more fabric “.”

Another IG commenter asked: “Why bother wearing anything?”

Where to buy Kim’s SKIMS bra

Although Kim’s got her followers divided over the new SKIMS items, it’s safe to say that she’s got their attention.

The sparkly bralettes are available to purchase via her SKIMS website for $98.

The mini thongs to match come in at $78.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK