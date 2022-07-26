Kim makes 'beautiful' waves by going natural for SKKN oil drop pictures













It seems that ‘less is more’ is The Kardashians 2022 motto as Kim K joins her sisters in showing a more natural side to her fans.

The Kardashians will be returning for their second season this September, but until then, their Instagram updates will have to do.

Although the family are known for their filler and surgery rumours – many of them are starting to prefer a natural look…

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

Kim K’s natural SKKN post

If there’s anybody’s skin you want to advertise your products – Kim is the prefect candidate with her flawless, blemish free face.

To promote her new SKKN product, Kim went bare on her Instagram by sharing a photo with her followers with no makeup on. The collection of photos were taken in the bath, where Kim is seen applying her Oil Drops.

According to SKKN’s website, their Oil Drops “helps reduce the appearance of pores, and immediately promotes radiant and glowy-looking skin”, whilst costing customers £97 for the product.

This is the second time this week Kim has gone natural in an Instagram post, as she recently shared a post exfoliating her bare face – for a different SKKN promotion.

View Instagram Post

Viewers react to Kim K’s natural posts

Kim has been praised by social media users across the world for showing this side to her – as I think we can all agree, Instagram isn’t the best place to be when it’s full of makeup, filters and photoshop.

One Instagram user commented on the post: “You are so gorgeous without makeup.”

Another said: “I’m loving your fresh face. So pretty.”

Other users are very convinced by the promotion, as one commented: “My birthday is around the corner and I need this in my life.”

Now that Kim has her own skincare line, we can expect to see a lot more of the makeup free shots from the star.

More on SKKN

Kim Kardashian rebranded her beauty brand Kim Kardashian West to SKKN in June 2022 – and the name couldn’t be anymore perfect.

As she is now officially divorced from her ex-husband Kanye West and happy in her new relationship with Pete Davidson, it was only right that the brand had a revamp.

The branding of SKKN is completely different to what it was before, as the new products are very on brand for Kim, featuring neutral tones in different shapes and sizes. Many of the products are on the expensive side, varying from $37 for a cleanser to $575 for the whole collection.

However, to justify the price, SKKN are a brand committed to sustainability, as each product you receive will be in a refillable bottle.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK