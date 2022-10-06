









Pete Davidson was set to embark on a trip into space with Blue Origin in March 2022, but Kim Kardashian was terrified at the idea something would happen.

Pete Davidson scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a passenger in one of Blue Origin’s launches into space. The 11-minute journey in Jeff Bezos’ automated capsule was initially scheduled for March 23, but the former SNL comedian eventually pulled out.

Luckily, Pete was invited as Bezos’ honorable guest, so he didn’t lose a penny, as tickets can fetch for up to $28 million.

Despite it being Blue Origin’s fourth fight into space at the time, then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn’t on-board with the idea over fears it’d explode. And she had a traumatic story to defend her view.

The plan for Pete to become one of the few people who have set off into space resurfaced following a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Kim was worried Pete’s capsule would “blow up”

Pete’s social media presence was non-existent when the bombshell about his space journey dropped. Leave it to Kim to give the details in episode 3 of The Kardashians.

Whilst dining in Milan in March, the Skims founder gave fans the low-down on what would’ve been Pete’s adventure of a lifetime.

“I really can’t believe it that he is gonna go,” she said in a confessional. “It seems like such a scary concept to me.”

Being the supportive girlfriend that she is, Kim said she’d attend training with him, but would never go to space herself.

“Can it blow up?” she asked pals Chris Appleton, Tracy Romulus, Danielle Levi, and Mario Dedivanovic.

“I remember sitting in my kitchen with my dad, with my sisters, and the teacher was on that rocket ship in the 80s, and it exploded. Like I remember watching that, so I remember what that felt like.”

Kim was likely referring to NASA’s Challenger Explosion in 1986. The rocket tragically exploded 73 seconds after lift-off, claiming the lives of all seven astronauts aboard, including Christa McAuliffe. The New Hampshire teacher would’ve been the first civilian in space.

The SKNN founder was more comfortable with her beau leaving after chatting with the man himself, Bezos, about Blue Origin’s extensive testing.

If she didn’t have four kids dependent on her, Kim admitted she would “absolutely go”.

Imagine the looks she’d be serving in zero gravity.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion months later

It comes as a routine rocket launch ended in a fireball on September 12. The main booster during New Shepard mission 23 exploded one minute after blast-off, kicking in the emergency abort system. The capsule parachuted to safety onto the remote desert floor.

Luckily, the flight was uncrewed and was only carrying a payload of scientific experiments from the Texas launch site.

