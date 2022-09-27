Kim Kardashian's kids ready to take her fashion crown as they mirror her style











Kim Kardashian’s children were true mini-me’s as they stylishly sat in the front row in support of her curated Dolce & Gabbana collection.

Natural style is seemingly running through the blood of the Kardashian/West kids. However, with Kanye and Kim as their parents, how could it not be? Dressed perfectly on theme in head-to-toe black and silver outfits, North, Chicago, and Saint supported their mother. The family were sat in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana SS 2023 fashion show.

The internet hailed Chicago, four, a “mini icon” thanks to her adorable all-black jumpsuit layered under a crystal-embellished bustier top. The outfit was similar to the look Kim posted days before, proving that she’s their inspiration. Or perhaps Kim just loves her outfits so much she needed to see them in a smaller size.

Kim Kardashian’s kids are budding fashionistas at Dolce & Gabbana show

Screenshot from #DGSS23 Women’s Fashion Show: #Ciaokim | Dolce & Gabbana YouTube

Sat with aunt Khloé and grandmother Kris, the three Kardashian kids were dressed as if they were reflections of Kim’s previous looks.

We already know about Chicago’s fabulous crystal look as she sassily enjoyed her lollipop. But, North’s outfit also took some pointers from Kim’s silver ensemble.

North wore a more age-appropriate rendition of Kim’s silver corset and patterned trousers. Sporting a silver square neck top paired with patterned trousers and sneakers of the same color, the nine-year-old layered a white T-shirt underneath.

The look was completed with futuristic rectangular glasses.

View Instagram Post

Psalm kept it simple in a baggy black T-shirt and jeans, a true recreation of Ye’s signature all-black street style. Although, it’s also comparable to Kim’s recent preference for dark colours given her new relationship with the Italian fashion label.

The mom-of-four revamped her 2011 Dolce dress for Kourtney’s wedding. The star layered it on top of a Vetements sheer mini dress with built-in gloves to modernize and make it “more her”.

Who says Kim doesn’t repeat outfits?

Kim could barely walk in her skin-tight dress

There is one outfit that we’re hoping the Kardashian kids never recreate: her glittering afterparty dress because she couldn’t get up the stairs.

The reality star looked like a million bucks – literally, the dress looks like it’s made of crystals – but she could only hop up the stairs unassisted.

In a TikTok posted by longtime friend Steph Shep, Kim can be seen waddling to a handrail before proceeding to take on the stairs, one step at a time.

Stairs weren’t the only obstacle; getting into the car was the next mission. The Skims founder robotically hopped up onto the seat unable to bend or lengthen any of her limbs as she scooted into place.

Kim went from tight bodycon bandage dresses to gowns that literally bandage and restrict her moment – the things we do for fashion.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK