









Kylie Jenner knows how to impress the camera, and her latest fashion appearance featured an ‘insane’ diamond crown that stole the show.

Kylie attended the opening of the star-studded event welcoming the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition Opening in New York last night.

The event paid tribute to the decades of hard work and dedication of the pieces created by beloved French designer Thierry Mugler.

The beauty mogul wore two different outfits for the night. She wowed her fans with her curves and iconic diamond-studded Mugler crown.

Kylie Jenner owns the Red Carpet with diamond crown

On November 15, Kylie went to her Instagram to update fans with a closer look of her outfit for the night. It might’ve been one of her best looks for 2022, as she was dripping in Mugler.

Kylie‘s Mugler haute couture featured a strapless tight black gown with a mermaid-style silhouette accentuating her curves. To make the outfit more extravagant, she wore gloves which matched the feathers of her dress.

Even though the reality star look was breathtaking, what caught the attention of the cameras was Kylie Jenner’s dazzling crown covered in diamonds. The 1999 Couture Tiara definitely escalated the look.

In another post, she captioned: “Wow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum. Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history.

“Thank you to the Mugler team and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

Fans react to King Kylie Jenner’s diamond crown

Talk about the hashtag, Women Crush Wednesday. The moment the reality star uploaded the snapshots, fans rushed to leave thousands of compliments.

Her fans expressed their appreciation for the post, and many were impressed by her looks on recent red carpet appearances.

In videos, Kylie seemed to have struggled walking on the red carpet and needed assistance. Fashion over comfort didn’t stop her from smiling at the cameras, though.

A fan commented: “I am obsessed with this look.”

“Ate downnn mother,” one followed.

One follower simply wrote: “No words.”

And an impressed fan couldn’t help but call the headpiece ‘insane’.

Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s makeup artist, and a close friend commented: “On some King s***.”

A revealing second outfit

After walking the red carpet, The Kardashians star opted for a more comfortable look for her second outfit. She wore a sheer black mesh bodysuit underneath a large coat.

Kylie wore a Thierry Mugler original. It covered her from neck to toe but it was see-through, featuring a vine-like design.

Don’t worry, to protect herself from the cold New York weather, she wore a vintage Mugler cloak that covered. She styled her long locks in 1940s-era victory rolls and voluminous curls.

Taking to Instagram with her followers after the event, Kylie spoke about her favorite moments from the evening, and admitted her glamorous red carpet arrival was one of them.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK