Kourtney and Travis' best Halloween costumes yet include an iconic goth duo

Halloween is the favorite holiday of many stars, including the Kardashian-Jenners, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna. The A-list celebs go all out with elaborate ghoulish decorations to spice up their sprawling mansions. Amid their hectic schedules, they still manage to carve out time for the makeup chair to transform into their realistic costumes for over-the-top photoshoots.

The couple has only given fans one Halloween of impressive costumes since they went public in January 2021, but Kravis’ ensemble already showed they were among the best in show business.

Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman

The newlyweds were exact replicas of the criminal duo Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman from 1999 film True Romance.

Portrayed by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, Kourtney and Travis recreated iconic moments from the film, including a smooch in the Cadillac. The original car is a purple Cadillac Eldorado, but Kravis’ was noticeably red.

Loyal Kravis fans will know that their photoshoot PDA is nothing different for the loved-up couple. She even inked “I love you” in cursive writing on him.

Edward Scissorhands and Kim Boggs

The pop pink couple transformed into another famous goth duo for a second Halloween look. Edward and Kim from Edward Scissorhands.

The Blink-182 drummer’s messy long wig and sharp blades perfectly contrasted Kourtney’s blonde locks and pure white dress. They were the perfect terrifying yet glamorous duo.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the costume of the pair, which appeared to bond the two’s various styles.

Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen

The Halloween enthusiasts were already celebrating the festivities a week before the big day last year.

Dressed as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, the costume received mixed reception given the tragic fate of the couple.

Spungen passed away in October 1978 after she was found dead on her bathroom floor in the Chelsea Hotel following a stab wound.

Vicious faced trial for the murder, but the case was closed after his overdose four months later.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

Ariana Grande

Who said the Kardashians have no talent?

Their skill in transforming into any celebrity is pretty remarkable if you ask us.

The sisters aren’t known for their honey voices, but Kourtney was an Ariana Grande twin for Halloween 2018 in the singer’s signature high ponytail, thigh-high boots, and bubblegum pink dress.

Zombie bride

The mom-of-three paired up with Steph Shep as a zombie bride and groom in 2016.

Wearing a short corset dress, it was obvious that Kourtney was going to pick a short wedding dress for her real ceremony with Travis six years later.

In an almost identical set up for her wedding in Italy in 2022, the reality star wore a Dolce & Gabbana corset dress. Her updated version was designed had a gorgeous large veil, and was one of three wedding outfits.

The Kardashians star also chose a white short mini dress for her official wedding days before. However, this outfit had the Virgin Mary placed on the front.

And we can’t forget the black wedding dress she also had for the ceremony.

The Avengers

The Kardashian-Disicks were Comic Con-ready as they assembled as Marvel Avengers in 2016. Although a major throwback to pre-Travis, it shows Kourt has enjoyed celebrating Halloween for some time with her costumes.

We can’t handle how cute Penelope and Reign look as Black Widow and Falcon, respectively.

The family came together to represent the Avengers – we can’t wait to see what they do this year in their individual oufits!

