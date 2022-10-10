Kourtney and Travis giving blended 'Addams Family' vibes and fans are obsessed











Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the birthday of her new stepson Landon Barker with a sweet family portrait. Though half of the blended family were missing from the photo, fans still pointed out they looked like an epic “updated version of the Addams Family”.

Kourtney Kardashian married the love of her life, rock star Travis Barker, earlier this summer. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder had known each other for years, but didn’t get together for some time, despite “big crushes” on one another.

Three weddings later (including the Vegas rehearsal), their families are now blended. Celebrating Landon’s birthday, many fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the close bond between the step siblings.

That, and the fact that they looked like the Addams Family, but new.

Kourtney’s sweet birthday message to Landon

On October 9, Kourtney went on Instagram to share a sweet message to stepson, Landon, who turned 19.

The blended family celebrated it together, decorating the entry of Kourtney’s luxurious home with big silver balloons that spelled “Landon 19”.

Kourtney, Travis, Landon, Penelope, and Reign posed together on a leopard-print couch in a throwback photo. The family portrait was taken during Kravis’ wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Once the clock struck midnight, Kourtney surprised the teenager with a cookies-and-cream flavored Ralph’s cake filled with sprinkles, figurines, and pink candles.

The Kardashians star wrote in her caption: “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker I love you forever and always!”. The teenager responded with a heart emoji.

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages for Landon. Other Kardashian-Barker fans pointed out the good relationship that the family have with each other – especially the close bond between Landon and Penelope Disick.

Others joked the vibes of the family were similar to those in fantasy comedy film, The Addams Family.

“The cutest blended family,” a Kardashian fan said.

A second fan commented: “Him & P omg I’M SOBBING”

“Pls I’m crying this is so cute,” another fan wrote.

The reason why Travis and Kourtney don’t live together

It may look like they spend 24 hours a day together, but the couple actually don’t live together.

Travis and Kourtney celebrated their wedding back in May, and though they sleep at each other’s places often, surprisingly, they still haven’t moved in together with all of their kids.

In an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the reality star confessed: “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households together.”

Nonetheless, the Lemme founder said the couple was planning to move in together in a joint house.

Kourtney said: “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”

