Kourtney and Travis head to beach where fairytale started with roses and sunsets













Little over two months ago, Kravis tied the knot in their lavish Italian wedding. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now reminisce about their journey towards man and wife where Blink-182 had popped the question – on the beach.

You’ve got the Kardashian-Barker fans on their feelings. The couple enjoyed a weekend for themselves away that seemed like it was plucked from a fairytale.

They decided to go back to where it all started. Their getaway comes just a couple of weeks after Travis’ time in hospital after suffering ‘life-threatening’ pancreatitis.

Something the Barkers love to do is make memories. And of course, to go back to the locations to revive them. And so that’s what they did. From Calabasas to Santa Barbara, the two reminisced the dreamy sunsets and rose petals that once witnesses in their engagement.

Kravis’ trip down memory lane

On June 26, Kourtney Kardashian updated her socials with a picture of her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old has been consistently posting and gushing about her hubby, and she dumped several gorgeous photos from the pair’s trip.

To recap the past weekend, the Poosh founder shared various snapshots of her trip to Santa Barbara. Kourtney wanted to share the sentimental location with her 192 million Instagram followers, where Kravis became engaged.

Sharing photos of the sunset beach, their views from their room, and rose petals everywhere, the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan captioned: “Once upon a weekend.”

“I never want to stop making memories with you,” Travis commented underneath the post.

Travis’ exclusive POV

Weeks after the big scare that led to Travis’ hospitalisation for pancreatitis, a getaway vacation with “the love of his life” was very much needed.

Within the same hour of Kourtney’s Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer also shared different snapshots. Cheekily, the musician shared his point of view as Kourtney lay on his chest. The second shot showed the view towards the ocean.

“Timeless,” the 46-year-old wrote in his caption to his 7.6 million followers.

Kourtney commented underneath the post: “When time stands still.“

Kourtney accepted Travis’ proposal on the same beach

In October 2021, it marked the month of Kravis’ first anniversary since the two became official. Naturally, Travis wanted to make it extra special and meaningful for the couple.

As the Kardashian-Jenner fans witnessed through The Kardashians, Travis brought his and her side of their family as they saw from afar how the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to his then-girlfriend.

The sea of red roses in the shape of a heart and white candles during the exact sunset time was finalised with an astonishing dreamy and giant diamond ring. It is said the ring is worth a million dollars. Kourtney Kardashian accepted without hesitation.

Kourtney and Travis shared their lavish proposal images with the caption “forever”, as fans were rooting for their happy ending together.

Not even a year later, after three wedding ceremonies (one in Las Vegas without a license), the two exchanged vows drenched in Dolce & Gabanna on the beautiful Italian Riviera coastline.

This became Kourtney’s first and Travis’ third wedding.