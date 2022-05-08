Kourtney and Travis' steamy photo raises bemused questions about her fingers













Kravis – or Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – aren’t shy from sharing intimate moments with each other with fans. The reality star and musician, whose engagement was shown on the new The Kardashians last week, posed for steamy photos. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s fingers sparked a debate in the comments section.

The mum-of-three, who began dating the Blink-182 drummer last year, has shown a different side to herself since the pair began the relationship.

Kourtney and Travis aren’t afraid to show off PDA (Public Displays of Affection) whether that be on social media or on the Red Carpet.

In a recent post on Instagram, the two cosied up for an impromptu photoshoot.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

TV: Travis Barker is so old school he asked Kourtney Kardashian’s late dad for her hand in marriage

‘Where are Kourtney Kardashian’s fingers?’

The series of snaps shows Kourtney in a black corset and high heels. Her beau is dressed in sparkly trousers and a white vest with fringe.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice something odd about the photo. Whether it’s tricks of the light or a posture issue, some pointed out how Kourtney’s fingers appeared to have ‘disappeared’.

One follower wrote: “Okay but where are her fingers?”

A second responded: “I swear I thought I was the only one! She’s my fave so I know her fingers ain’t normally like this.”

A third added: “Now I’m creeped,” while someone else replied with “good question, I don’t really see them either.”

One fan tried to work out the reason behind the strange occurrence. They suggested: “I think they’re bent at the first knuckle.”

But others aren’t convinced it was Kourtney bending her hand or leaning on it and claimed it was a photoshop fail.

Despite the theories, it’s a small detail of the photographs. It seems we may never know what happened to Kourtney Kardashian’s fingers.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter ‘in tears’ after she gets engaged to Travis

Mixed reactions to Kourtney and Travis’ engagement

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple’s engagement, where Travis proposed on a beach with thousands of red roses and candles, was shown on The Kardashians. The proposal came shortly after sister Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, where she met her own new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

They vowed to walk down the aisle just nine months after they began dating.

However, not all were happy to hear of the big step in their relationship.

The reality show featured mum Kourtney calling her three children, who she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick. However, there were mixed reactions to the news.

Daughter Penelope Disick was heard to be upset at the end of the call when Kourtney rang her and appeared to be in tears at the end of the conversation.