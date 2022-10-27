









If you have been Keeping Up with Kravis’ PDAs, you might know the couple is no stranger to making out pretty much everywhere they go. Well, now Kourtney Kardashian has a message “to all the haters”.

The latest episode of The Kardashians features as many PDA moments from Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker as ever – and she even fired back at their critics.

Gushing about her romance with the Blink-182 drummer, and despite her children’s efforts to minimize their making out sessions, the 43-year-old sent a message to the public.

Kourtney lives ‘as if no one else is watching’ with Travis

A few days after Kourtney and Travis announced they had gotten married with no license in Las Vegas, the couple made their first public appearance at the premiere of the first season of The Kardashians.

Kourtney was the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to bring her partner, as Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson did not walk the carpet with the reality star.

While the cameras were flashing at the couple, Kravis took the opportunity to have a make-out session as per the request of the paparazzi.

“I think to all the haters about Travis and I making out, it’s like such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching. You should try it sometime,” Kourtney said in the confessional.

Kravis’ PDA brings mixed feelings to fans

Although Kardashian fans are happy for Kourtney, many have expressed discomfort at seeing the couple’s PDAs. Kourtney’s kids have also hilariously asked their mom to “stop it.”

Throughout the series, fans have said the majority of Kourtney’s scenes had “too many make-out sessions” and no drama.

Nonetheless, other fans expressed their support and love for the couple as Kourtney is now living her fairytale.

Kourtney recalls getting married to Travis in Las Vegas

While getting ready with Travis, Kourtney shared a few anecdotes from her 2am Las Vegas wedding with her glam crew.

In April, hours after the Grammys, Kourtney and Travis decided to tie the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. As iconic as the moment was, the duo wasn’t able to actually get a license due to the timing.

The mom-of-three shared all the drunken details confessing that she threw up and even blacked out. She even admitted she felt like a “hot, slob kebab”.

Funny enough, the Elvis Presley impersonator brought in the laughter by mistaking Kourtney for Khloé’s name.

“When Elvis was marrying us, he was like: ‘I Khloe, take thee, Travis’. I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up,” Kourtney recalled.

