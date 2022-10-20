Kourtney is ultimate punk princess as she dabbles with fake lip piercing











Kourtney Kardashian channeled ultimate punk princess as she dabbled around with a fake lip piercing on Instagram yesterday, October 19.

In 2017, Kourtney Kardashian let her 4-year-old daughter Penelope wear a fake lip ring whilst they chilled at home. In an Instagram, Kourt wrote: “Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian,” referring to Kim as the inspiration behind the look.

Of course, the mom of three was met with backlash from fans over the ordeal. However, now that the 43-year-old is trying out a fake lip ring on herself, fans are digging it!

Kourtney dabbles with fake lip piercing on Instagram

Recording herself on her Instagram story the 43-year-old POOSH founder played around with Instagram filters that showed her how she’d look with a lip piercing. The filter places a silver labret lip ring on the lower lip, and Kourtney rocked it. It also gives the user an airbrushed look and nose freckles, along with the option to pick what color jewelry you want.

Kourtney shared two stories with the filter on. One of which saw her chilling out on a sofa sporting a black graphic tee that appears to have a distorted image of Notorious B.I.G on it. She also wore her sleek jaw-length bob straightened and had a full face of glam makeup on.

In the second post, Kourtney tries the filter again as she walks around a studio. Kardashian appears to be at a clothing fitting with Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who are self-described “wardrobe scientists.” Judging by the costumes Kourt posted to her story, it appears she may even be doing last-minute fittings for Halloween outfits.

Maybe Kourtney’s trying to copy her husband, Travis Barker, as he has never been afraid to rock a lower lip piercing.

Kourtney channels Halloween princess

Kourtney gave Instagram an insight into what her house looks like at Halloween. Her hallway is covered in spooky decorations. Travis Barker and their blended family can’t wait for the celebration and Kourtney is already channeling Halloween princess. In her recent Instagram she wore a see-through top and bra along with black boots and a skirt as she posed for her 202 million followers.

Her entrance table is decorated with Halloween decor, covered in a cobweb tablecloth, and black roses. The haunted house vibes were amplified by a black string hanging from the ceiling with bats hanging off of them.

Meanwhile, she got Barker into the Halloween spirit too whilst they chilled in bed wearing his and hers skeleton costumes. When they said ’til death do we part’ they clearly meant it, as the couple cozy up in head-to-toe skeletal onesies.

In the rest of the photo dump, Kardashian shares images of bat-shaped pancakes. Along with an incredible outdoor Halloween display at the entrance of what appears to be her home.

