











Kourtney Kardashian expressed disappointment towards Hulu producers after she accused them of exaggerating the Scott Disick drama on The Kardashians and overshadowing her current love story with the Blink-182 drummer.

Just an episode away from ending the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney expressed her disappointment over editors choosing her drama with ex-boyfriend Scott instead of focusing on her “fairytale love story” with now-husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian asks for respect to live her ‘fairytale love story’

The Kardashians — “Bucket List Goals” – Episode 109 — Kim lands in paradise to shoot a highly anticipated cover, while Khloé and Kourtney focus on their brands. Shocking news about Tristan is revealed. Kourtney, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

In episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kourtney had gone through the preview episodes of the family’s new reality TV series before they aired. However, she had a few things to say about the actual “reality” of some of the scenes.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder wasn’t happy with the portrayal of her relationship with Travis. She claimed all the attention and major plot points were about ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney sat down with her friend Steph Shepherd for dinner and expressed frustration the episode of her engagement to Travis had all the attention drawn to Scott’s absence. She just wanted to live her romance peacefully.

Kourtney says it’s ‘time for our show to catch up’ amid Scott drama

The Kardashians — “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go” – Episode 107 — Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kourtney, Travis, and Kendall, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Kourtney’s rant appears in a scene in which the five sisters have a conversation about her not having “sympathy for Scott”. However, she claims their argument was “like two seconds of the night”.

Kourtney said: “Editors or whoever are like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama. We’ve been broken up for seven years…I am in one of the best places I’ve been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up.

“I wish they would take that out, put it in the next episode and give us our respect. Let us have our moment. I’m allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things.”

Scott Disick absent from Kravis’ engagement and Italian wedding

The Kardashians — “We’re Celebrating Sex” – Episode 104 — Travis Barker and the whole Kardashian family surprise Kourtney with a marriage proposal in Santa Barbara. With love in the air, Khloé and Kim discuss the next phases of their relationships. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Fans who have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians know Scott has been in the Kar-Jenner lives for more than a decade. Kourtney and Scott were in a romantic relationship for seven years, from 2006 to 2015, but never tied the knot. The two are parents of three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Ever since the couple split, compared with Kourtney, Scott hasn’t been in a serious relationship. Kourtney is now happily living her relationship with Travis Barker. Fans have been able to see a snippet of their lives as fiancés and trying to get a baby together.

When Travis popped the question in Santa Barbara, Scott and her three kids were absent from the special day. Unsurprisingly, Scott was also noticeably missing from the big wedding day in Portofino, Italy.

In the first season of The Kardashians, Scott has shown his sadness at not being invited to family gatherings. However, Kourtney has only focused on her new romance.