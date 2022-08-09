











The countdown to the second season of The Kardashian continues as a new teaser trailer shows Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA again. In the first season we heard Kourtney’s daughter Penelope’s pleas to stop making out, but it appears the lovebirds can’t keep their hands off each other – still.

After what fans thought would be the end of an era, the Kardashian-Jenner came back to the screens with a new reality TV series in 2022. With a whole new title and zero scripts, the most famous family gives another inside look into their chaotic lives.

With a second season coming up this fall, The Kardashians released its second trailer. Drama guaranteed, it seems that once again, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s PDA will be the main theme of their story in the season despite Penelope’s request to dial it down.

Although the new trailer didn’t show the reported Kete (Kim and Pete) breakup or the recent news of the birth of Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s second child via surrogate. This is because the show is filmed months in advance, so the events haven’t happened yet.

However, there’s still a lot of tea that fans can expect in next month’s season.

Kardashian drama coming ahead

Words of Kris Jenner: “Season 2, here we come!”

The first season was loaded with a lot of love, drama, and new beginnings for the family. But, the new episodes seem to hold more promise. The Kardashian drama never fails and naturally, fans can’t wait to tune in for more of it.

The upcoming season will bring important moments such as Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner. The former fiancée of Rob Kardashian was seeking $108 million in alleged damages caused by her business dealings and defamation.

The star was zero in damages by the judge after the Los Angeles Superior Court jury ruled against her in May 2022, writes Sky News.

In the trailer, the Good American founder is worried. She said: “We’re leaving our fate in the hands of random people, what if they hate us?”

Fans are also expecting the new season to include the appearances of Kim’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Other features should include Kravis’ Las Vegas wedding following the intimate reception and Italian celebration.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu/Disney+ The Kardashians is set to turn on September 22, 2022.

Kourtney and Travis’ PDA guaranteed

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 – Photo courtesy of Hulu

Despite the family drama, the eldest of the sisterhood isn’t bothered by any of it. Living in a love bubble with Travis Barker, the 43-year-old is living her best romance with the Blink-182 musician.

More of their lives will be shown throughout the new season, as the rocker and his three children, Landan Barker, Alabama Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya make public appearances with the couple.

While seated in the confessionary, Kourtney says: “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching”. Flashback scenes of the two kissing, twirling, and hugging each other come across the screen.

Fans are yet to know if the new season will include the exclusive footage of their lavish Italian wedding, which took place in Portofino, Italy, back in May.

Penelope’s request”no kissing”

Funny enough, Penelope Disick has already told off mum Kourtney and stepdad Travis for their PDA.

During an episode in season one, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope shouted, “Mom! No kissing!” after the two got carried away in front of her.

Later on, the couple was joined by their kids (including Travis’ three children from his previous marriages). As the two kiss again, the youngest of the table, seven-year-old Reign begs the pair to keep it cool.

He says: “Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?”

As we see new scenes of the now married couple refusing to dial down their public displays of affection, it appears they’re still too much in love to stop.

