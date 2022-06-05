











Since finding fame in 2007 on E! Entertaiment’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings have launched all kinds of businesses. From Kylie Jenner gracing the cover of Forbes to Kim Kardahians launching a skincare range in 2022, the list of successes is never-ending for the Kar-Jenners.

Kourtney Kardashian launched her own lifestyle brand and website, Poosh, back in 2019. The website posts articles in all kinds of sectors such as health and wellness, home and entertaining, beauty and, in 2022, Kourtney collaborated with Goop owner, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian talks autosexuality

On Kourtney K‘s website, she often publishes content related to love and relationships.

In 2020, Poosh published an article about being ‘love-key autosexual’ and established what it means to be autosexual with the help of founder of QueerSexTherapy, writer and therapist Casey Tanner.

Poosh and Tanner defined autosexuality as “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism.”

Autosexual meaning explored

Shape writes that being autosexual doesn’t mean you’re asexual or a narcissist.

An asexual person, as defined by Shape, is “someone who is on the asexuality spectrum does not experience regular sexual attraction.” Narcissism, on the other hand, is a personality disorder.

Being autosexual means being primarily sexually attracted to yourself and is a sexual orientation. It resultingly exists on a spectrum.

Poosh suggests we’re all most likely ‘low key autosexual’

Kourtney‘s Poosh post begins with the line: “Are you autosexual? The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little“.

Given that autosexuality is on a spectrum, Tanner suggests that majority of people are on it, adding: “Some may identify as exclusively autosexual, in which case they might consider autosexuality their sexual orientation. Most people, however, incorporate autosexuality into a larger sexual repertoire…“

According to Poosh: “If feeling sexy independent of someone else has ever turned you on, that’s autosexuality, and it’s totally normal.“

The article gives examples of doing hair and makeup, wearing sexy lingerie, washing yourself lovingly and wearing a cute outfit and dancing in the mirror as ways of expressing autosexuality.

