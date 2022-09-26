









Despite her busy schedule, Kourtney has not forgotten her ‘tour wife’ role. She has been accompanying her hubby Travis Barker for his gigs and loving every minute of it. Kourtney Kardashian is also teasing her husband ‘fell in love at the rock show’.

Kourtney Kardashian is taking her role as a ‘tour wife’ very seriously. While Khloé jet-setted off to Milan to join her sister Kim for her designer debut with Dolce and Gabbana, the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner family was in Germany to support her husband at his gig.

Almost at the point of making it into a series, the reality star posed in a bathroom moments before enjoying the show. Tagging her location as ‘Tour Life’, the 43-year-old also made a nod to a classic Blink-182 tune.

Kravis is all over each other

View Instagram Post

On September 23, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of backstage snaps. The pair traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, where the drummer performed alongside his best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, for his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

In the series of photos, the reality star posed in what appeared to be a men’s bathroom while wearing a tight black dress and an oversized jean jacket. The Lemme founder changed her outfit, opting for a pair of ripped jeans and a long-sleeved white blouse.

Other photos showed Kourtney and Travis backstage hugging and kissing. Of course, that’s a staple Kravis shot.

In a message to her 198 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Fell in love with the girl at the rock show.”

Completing the rest of the lyrics, the Blink-182 drummer commented himself: “She said “what?” and I told her that I didn’t know.” Avid punk rock fans will be happy with that little nugget of nostalgia.

Living her fairy tale romance, it’s clear Kourtney and Travis are still in their honeymoon phase. Traveling around the world together, the mom-of-three has declared herself the ultimate ‘tour wife’.

Khloé Kardashian also left a comment for her eldest sister: “The best wife.”

Referring to the iconic Kendall Jenner quote, a fan joked: “I love that fit of jeans! You’re cute jeans.”

Another fan wrote: “You are glowing Kourt!”

Bathroom photoshoots are just totally Kourtney Kardashian backstage at the rock show

View Instagram Post

It seems that trend of bathroom selfies is still going strong for the Kardashian family, at least for Kourtney. The Kardashian star has been giving fans creative photoshoots behind the scenes while posing in the men’s bathroom.

However, those have not always been pleasing to Kardashian fans as they were left with the ick at the unexpected backdrop.

“It’s the pee in the urinal for me,” a fan noted.

Another fan asked: “I love you but why are you in the men’s bathroom!??”

Kourtney’s number one supporter, Travis, had his eyes elsewhere: “What happens backstage [quiet emoji face]. Also ur perf.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU AND DISNEY+ FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK