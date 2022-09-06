Kourtney Kardashian goes from pricey Poosh products to affordable fashion











Kourtney Kardashian has teamed up with fashion brand boohoo for an affordable clothing range that’s far-flung from her pricey Poosh products.

Fans hoping to emulate her style will be delighted that she’s the fashion brand’s latest ambassador – and even more delighted by the rather reasonable pricing.

While products currently available on her Poosh shop range from $19.99 probiotic drinks to $195 for some collagen cream, her boohoo range is starting at just $6.

Kourtney and the global e-retailer are working together on two capsule collections with a focus on sustainability.

Kourtney Kardashian teams up with boohoo for new collaboration | Credit: boohoo

How involved is Kourtney?

Kourtney’s partnership started this month and is a year-long project which has so far seen her get together with boohoo for design meetings.

Kourtney asked the brand about the possibility of using the partnership to discuss the challenges of sustainability in fashion and help people make more informed choices.

She worked closely with a design team to create her first 45-piece capsule collection and has sparked discussions with global industry experts to get a better understanding of the challenges faced by the fashion industry.

Much of Kourtney’s work was captured on camera for videos that will be released on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian teams up with boohoo for new collaboration | Credit: boohoo

Kourtney also got her BFF Stephanie Shepard involved. Steph is a sustainability influencer and co-founder of Future Earth, a global network of scientists, researchers, and innovators collaborating for a more sustainable planet.

She’s been helping to identify the difficult questions people need to ask and get the conversation started about whether style and sustainability can really go together.

Kourtney’s views on fast-fashion

Speaking about her collaboration, Kourtney said: “When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.

Kourtney Kardashian teams up with boohoo for new collaboration | Credit: boohoo

“Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

When is the range launching and what’s on offer?

Alongside the content series, Kourtney’s boohoo collaboration will be launched at New York Fashion Week, which runs from September 9 to 14.

Kourtney Kardashian teams up with boohoo for new collaboration | Credit: boohoo

It will officially launch on September 13 at 12pm ET ahead of its Fashion Week show at 8pm ET that day.

It is made up of 45 pieces ranging in price from $6 to $100.

There’s two vintage pieces and 41 of the 45 contain recycled fibers such as cotton.

12 of the styles were made in the UK, including at boohoo’s own British factory and five of them can be worn in multiple ways.

As well as this, two of them are made from cotton connect which has seen 2,500 farmers trained in the benefits of more sustainable cotton production and good business practices.

Kourtney Kardashian teams up with boohoo for new collaboration | Credit: boohoo

Carol Kane , Co-Founder and Executive Director boohoo Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kourtney. We all know there’s an environmental and social cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter.

“Boohoo has taken the bold decision to listen to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but that the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are. When we first met with Kourtney, she said exactly the same thing, and we realized we had an opportunity to use this collaboration to try and help inform our customers and empower them to make more informed choices.

“When we spoke to the experts from across the industry, everyone said education was the key, and we could all see this was quite a unique opportunity to speak directly to millions of people across the globe and deliver something we don’t believe has been done before.”

