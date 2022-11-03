Kourtney Kardashian grips Travis' hand to recite sweet prayer before plane ride











The latest episode of The Kardashians saw mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian share a sweet prayer before her and Travis Barker’s plane ride. It comes almost a year since the Blink-182 drummer summed up the courage to fly for the first time after surviving the deadly plane crash in 2008.

Titled What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe, the episode featured the couple flying to Milan for fittings, as their wedding was less than a month away.

Up in the sky, Kourtney and Travis shared a prayer before the flight as they were heading off. Kourtney admitted it was the “longest time period” away from their children.

Kourtney Kardashian holds Travis’ hand to say sweet prayer

Thanks to Kourtney, Travis has overcome his fear of flying. However, whether the flight is half an hour, three hours, or eight hours, the couple recited a small prayer before they settled down for the plane ride.

On their way to Milan for their wedding outfit fittings, Kravis were in matching pajamas as they traveled the 9,700 kilometers away from LA. As part of their flying routine, Kourtney shared a prayer as they held hands.

“Dear Lord Jesus, please take us from LA to Italy safely. Please give us comfort and peace. May angels sit on the wings of our plane. In Jesus’ name. Amen. Thank you, God. Amen.”

Travis had his head leaned back as he took in the words, gripping onto his soon-to-be wife’s hand.

Kardashian fans applauded the duo’s commitment to ease each other’s fears by praying together.

Others simply spoke about wanting to find someone who looked at them the same way Travis does to Kourtney.

Feeling ‘guilty’over trips without their kids

Although the couple have not had a solo a vacation, Kourtney has spoken about how bad she feels whenever she is abroad without her kids. The mogul revealed she tries really hard to ‘shorten’ their time away whenever possible.

Now both stars have blended their families, it’s a natural feeling to feel guilty over not having all children tagging along amid their busy schedules.

Kourtney is a mother of three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – whom she shared with her former partner, Scott Disick. The two are co-parenting well their children amicably.

Similarly, Travis has three kids – London, Alabama, and Atiana – which the first two he fathered with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while taking on Atiana as his own.

“This is also the longest time period that me and Travis are leaving our kids,” she said, as the couple was going to fly from Italy to New York to attend the Met Gala.

However, they were soon reunited with their beautiful blended family following the Red Carpet event.

