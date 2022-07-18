











Kourtney Kardashian has taken fans on a trip down memory lane as she shared unseen photos of her teenage years in high school rocking on 90s look.

The reality star shared some candid images from when she was 15. Years before the family shot to fame and became today’s most recognisable and followed Hollywood family, Kourtney seemed to have the same exact grunge looks she now has nowadays.

Over the last couple of years, fans have been seeing several pictures of the family during her early 90s stages.

Looking at the different images, fans agreed that the Poosh founder was not only keeping up with the latest trends but also has kept the same looks 20 years later.

Kourtney Kardashian shares a rare photo from 1994

On July 17, the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw it back to two decades ago and surprised her 190 million Instagram followers with a picture of herself when she was in high school. Believe it or not, she was only 15 years old.

“1994 with my backpack,” the 43-year-old wrote in her Instagram caption reminiscing the old days. Looking glamorous from day one, the Poosh founder wore a black tight dress and a black jacket. Literally her go-to outfit these days.

Things didn’t end there, Kourtney shared another picture from years later with her high school bestie and blogger, Samantha Hyatt with the text that read: “Since high school.”

Screenshot from Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story @kourtneykardash

Fans are in love with young Kourtney

Fans of the reality star have left hundreds of comments flattering her, not believing that Kourtney practically looks the same from her teenage years. I repeat that was 20 years ago.

As many comments were throwing compliments to the 43-year-old beauty mogul, others were agreeing that Kourtney has not changed and remains with the same looks even after two decades.

A fan penned: “The only thing that changes is time ❤️.” Another comment followed: “Still looking the same 😍🔥❤️.”

“Hot then hot now hot tomorrow etc I’m in love,” a third fan wrote. “Still was the it girl,” another fan said.

Kourtney is a ‘happy girl’ with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been living her best life and Cinderella moment since meeting her now-husband Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star have been inseparable since the day they first met.

Weeks after Travis Barker’s scare of being hospitalised after suffering pancreatitis, the couple are now enjoying the hot summer temperatures by spending the day at the pool with their family.

The 46-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account as the two lovebirds jumped in the swimming pool as their children and TikToker Charli D’Amelio were looking at the couple.

Captioning it “Pool party 🕶“, Kourtney shared her current status with Travis’s 7.6 million Instagram followers. She’s a “happy girl”.