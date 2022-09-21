









Kourtney Kardashian appears to be coming after her little sister’s greatest asset in her latest stunning photo. Whilst promoting her brand Lemme, the reality star posed with a product placed on top of her bum.

Kourtney is the latest sister to release a new brand. Even though she became the first sister to become an entrepreneur through her website Poosh, Kourtney had yet to release something else rather than her famous avocado smoothie recipe.

Earlier this month, the reality star announced that “after five years in the making”, she would finally release “delicious gummy vitamins” for wellness.

Now promoting her products, Kourtney’s brought back memories of her sister Kim Kardashian’s iconic photo that broke the internet.

On September 20, Kourtney’s wellness brand Lemme updated its Instagram feed with a risqué photo of the mogul posing with the gummy vitamins on top of her bum.

Just like how sister Kim Kardashian broke the internet with her butt holding a glass of champagne, Kourtney is bringing a more “healthy” version into the world.

Starting the countdown for her brand Lemme’s launch, the reality star is giving Kim a run for her money.

Underneath the post, the 43-year-old also left a comment: “I am chill at heart but in those stressful situations….”

Fans are praising her – “Real body”

Kourtney is booked and busy and has been showing her business journey with hundreds of millions of fans. Followers have praised the reality star for showing her “real body” as she posted mirror selfies behind the scenes.

Promoting her latest business venture, the 43-year-old posed as gummy bear-shaped vitamins surrounded her and covered her intimate areas.

A fan said: “Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, It’s reality, and your gorgeous.”

A second one commented: “Real body! So refreshing.”

Another fan wrote: “Happy that you share realistic photos of your body.”

Expanding her business

Even though the beauty mogul has been working on her website and collaborating with other brands, the mum-of-three needed to have a product of her own.

Earlier this month, The Kardashians star announced she would be launching her first-ever product. After “five years in the making”, here comes the gummy vitamins.

Named Lemme, the gummy bears vow to “give you life, literally” for the price of $30. However, if you subscribe to the brand you get $3 off your purchase.

Their characteristics include reducing stress and helping to feel more relaxed, supporting healthy cortisol levels, reducing stress-related food cravings, and promoting a sense of calm and well-being.

“Formulated with clinically-studied ashwagandha and a proprietary blend of calming botanicals”, fans will be able to purchase Lemme on September 27.

