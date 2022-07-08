











They’re at it again! The Kardashian clan just love to throw a mega party for their kids and this time it’s Kourtney. The mom of three has thrown her daughter, Penelope, a ‘pretty in pink’ birthday bash to celebrate her turning 10.

Kourtney has shared some of the shots on her Instagram story and it already looks like a blast. From biodegradable pink balloons to a giant blow-up water slide, Reality Titbit has all the details.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kourtney shares her daughter’s pretty in pink bash on IG

On Friday, July 8, Kourtney posted a picture on her Instagram story of a bunch of pink biodegradable balloons with the caption, “My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!!”

Her next snap showed a video of the mom rocking an all-pink outfit as she prepared to enjoy the at-home pool party with her daughter. Kourt stunned in a pink bikini and matching bucket hat, supported by some sexy shades.

Kourtney Kardashian at Peneople’s tenth birthday. Picture Screenshot from Instagram story

For lunch, Kourt continued with her pink and health-conscious theme as she shared a pic of some mini heart-shaped grilled cheese’s with the caption, “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese and marina sauce… yes please”.

Grilled Cheese from Peneope’s birthday. Picture: Screenshot from Instagram story

Kourtney hired a blow-up water slide

The Kardashian kids seem to have the life every child dreams of at that age and Kourtney proved this once again as she hired a huge blow-up water slide for the party.

The Poosh founder shared a video of herself and Penelope as they took on the slide during the party. Both the pair had huge smiles on their faces as they got involved in the celebrations.

In the pool, there also appeared to be multiple pink-themed floats and toys that the party guests could play on.

Water slide from penelope’s birthday. Picture: Screenshot from Instagram

Kim just threw North her own camp party

Kourtney isn’t the only one throwing her child an unreal party, a couple of weeks ago, her sister Kim set up for North – and a handful of her lucky friends – their very own “Camp North” to celebrate her daughter’s birthday in style.

The group, which included North, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and other celebrity kids such as singer Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, jetted off on the retreat.

Kim shared the whole experience with her fans via her Instagram story, but it wasn’t the luxurious decor and fancy plane ride that shocked fans, it was North’s bravery and adrenalin-fuelled spirit as she dived head-first into all the activities which included zip-lining, wakeboarding and hikes.

