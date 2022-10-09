Kourtney Kardashian not afraid of 'Pooshing' boundaries with cut-out dress











Kourtney Kardashian is back in her business mode with an eye-catching cut-out dress. Weeks after releasing her new wellness brand, the reality star announced a collaboration with Erewhon for a detox smoothie.

From famously shaking salads to mysterious avocado smoothie recipes, Kourtney has now partnered up with California’s luxury supermarket chain for a new potion detox smoothie, Poosh Potion.

The mom-of-three has been killing it lately, and releasing fresh business with new partnerships while traveling around the world with his husband, Travis Barker, the reality star is in total work mode.

Celebrating the release of Poosh Potion, Kourtney invited her closest friends for a Poolside party with Poosh. Even TikTok superstar Charlie D’Amelio came through to support her boyfriend Landon’s new stepmom.

Kourtney Kardashian’s cut-out dress

On October 8, Kourtney took to Instagram to share with her 201 million followers a sneak peek of her Poosh event. It comes a week before releasing her smoothie collaboration with Erewhon. The Kardashians star invited friends for a get-together drinking cocktails.

The dress code for the exclusive event appeared to be all-white, though her stepson Landon Barker didn’t see the rules by wearing an all-black outfit. His girlfriend, popular TikToker Charlie D’Amelio, also made it on the reality star’s Instagram feed.

The 43-year-old wore a white, sheer skintight mini-dress, with a snake design on its sleeves, a black choker, and black and white heels. However, the star of her outfit was how the cut-out dress appeared to show a racy undergarment.

“Poolside with @poosh ps: @poosh x @erewhonmarket smoothie coming October 15th just in time for the spooky season,” Kourtney wrote in her caption.

The comments section was filled with fans praising the star. Many others were confused by the Kardashian’s style. Will a backward bra become a new trend?

One fan wrote: “Is it me or does Kourtney have a bra on backward.”

“Is this the new style? Wearing your bra hooked in the front? Doesn’t look comfortable,” another fan added.

Another follower commented: “You look so d*** good. The curves are showing pop-off girl.”

“Raise your hand if you’re digging thick Kourtney,” a fourth fan wrote.

Kourt herself opened up on a recent episode of The Kardashians, saying she felt happier in her ‘thicker’ body. The mom-of-four admitted she loved her body after hubby Travis would compliment her every day.

What is Poosh Potion made of?

On October 15, Kourtney will be the second celebrity this year to partner up with the brand for the Erewhon smoothie. Earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber released her own recipe, aiming for flawless and glowy skin.

The limited-edition shake was called Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie and cost $17.

Made from 12 different ingredients, Kourtney’s coconut-charcoal flavored smoothie is now days away from launching. Its colors are also perfect for those getting into the Halloween spirit.

A user commented: “I hope it’s affordable. Miss Bieber’s was what, $20?”

“We gotta check out the hype,” another follower wrote.

