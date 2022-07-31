Kourtney Kardashian oozes 'boss lady' vibes and teases new 'business venture'













Kourtney Kardashian has announced the news of a “business venture” coming soon, as she sat on two Maison Goyard trunks to tease her next project. This will become Kourtney Kardashian’s second business after Poosh.

The reality star and business entrepreneur shared with fans the news of what will be her second project outside of Poosh. Yes, she’s done many collaborations and partnerships throughout her career, but his time she will be expanding her business curriculum.

You’ve seen her use and love SKIMS, Good American, Kylie Cosmetics, and promoting 818 Tequila. This time, she’s about to make it all about herself, and of course, the fans can’t wait to hear more about it.

A total “boss lady”

The holiday season is over for Kourtney Kardashian, after spending days reminiscing the location where her relationship and engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker unfolded, she’s now back in her work mode.

On July 30, the Poosh founder announced the news a new “business venture” would be coming soon. Wearing a one-piece oversized black suit-blazer with grey and white stripes, the 43-year-old sat in two Maison Goyard trunks.

Kourtney Kardashian shared with her 193 million Instagram followers: “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon 👀💭💬👩🏻‍🔬✨🤓🔎🥂.”

Fans excited about Kourtney Kardashian’s business journey

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

In the past few years, Kar-Jenner fans have seen a lot of changes in Kourtney’s life.

Not only did she get married for the first time and charged her entire wardrobe, but she has been experimenting more with things that catch her attention as well as joining partnerships. Now, she’s about to jump into a business adventure outside of Poosh.

Excited Kardashian-Jenner and Kravis fans have left comments complimenting and congratulating the reality star as they await for the eldest of the clan to announce more details about the “business venture”.

A fan commented: “It’s giving the baddest Kardashian 🔥.” A second one followed: “Time to get those bags ready.”

Another fan has begun guessing: “Let me guess… Lingerie, Sheets or Candles! ☺️.”

Comments also included sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote “boss mama”. Also, from her former best friend Addison Rae, who simply left a heart-eyed emoji.

A Kravis guide in Poosh

Last week, the couple went to Montecito, California, to reminisce the location where their love story began, and changed from boyfriend-girlfriend to fiancés. Now, their relationship has gone as far as “Poosh-ing the boundaries” in finding the best vegan hotspots in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Travis’ long list of similarities includes their love for fitness and a vegan-organic lifestyle. Surprisingly (but expected over time), the musician made an appearance on Kourtney’s business. Both joined forces to give fans a “Kravis guide to vegan dishes in LA”.

As the two posed in front of a plant-based restaurant, the caption reads: “The Kravis guide to vegan dishes in LA. Head to the link in our bio for the plant-based plates that are delicious enough to make non-vegans drool.”

