











It’s all about the Sunday Vibes in the Kardashian clan. Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son, Reign Disick, spent the day together in the pool enjoying the summer sunshine.

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign are getting the most out of the last few weeks of summer and the high temperatures by having fun in the pool. As the reality star doesn’t post many photos of her three children, many noticed how much they had grown in recent months.

After spending last week on the road with her hubby Travis and his comeback on the stage by joining his close friend Machine Gun Kelly at his gig, it was time for The Kardashian alum to take a break with her children.

Enjoying the summer weather

On August 22, Kourt updated her Instagram feed with an adorable series of pictures with her seven-year-old son, Reign, as he made cute faces.

Last week, she accompanied husband Travis to his first concert, months after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

Last weekend, the reality star took a break, and what better way to spend time with his children?

“Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign,” she wrote in a message to her 196 million followers. Reign’s hair looked longer, as in mid-June, he appeared to follow stepdad Travis with his Mohican hairstyle.

While her son wore a simple blue swimsuit, the KUWTK star donned a neon yellow bikini set with accessory black sunglasses that blocked the sun.

Kourtney Kardashian fans say Reign is ‘Scott’s double’

Compared to the rest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney doesn’t post many photos of her three children. Although Penelope and Reign have appeared on several occasions, her oldest son, Maison, is the only one yet to debut on his mother’s Instagram feed in 2022.

Still, fans of the founder of Poosh left comments underneath, where many gushed about the cuteness overload from both stars.

A fan wrote: “Omg TWIN.”

A second one penned: “Reing is the king of making funny faces,” adding a laughing-face emoji.

Another pointed out: “Lil scotttyyyyy”. A fan followed: “He’s Scott’s double.”

Kourtney’s children about her new romance

The Kardashians — “We’re Celebrating Sex” – Episode 104 — Travis Barker and the whole Kardashian family surprise Kourtney with a marriage proposal in Santa Barbara. With love in the air, Khloé and Kim discuss the next phases of their relationships. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Before Kourtney found love with Travis, she had a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick. Although they never got to the altar, they share children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Although both tried to rekindle their romance on several occasions, it didn’t work out.

However, the beginning of 2021 looked promising for the socialite, as she reconnected with her longtime friend and neighbor, Travis.

A year on, the couple tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in Portofino, Italy. Blending their families, Kourtney’s children have been getting used to having a stepdad as well as three older siblings.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a close source said: “Kourtney’s kids are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott’s part, it’s been a work in progress. At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love.” It was also reported that 10-year-old Penelope took it the hardest.

