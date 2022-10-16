









Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s biggest fan, that’s for sure. Celebrating Blink-182’s new single, the reality star is preparing herself for months of traveling with her husband on their world tour.

Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced their comeback as a trio, a decade after they last played together. Their new single, Edging, set a new era for longtime fans.

Excited about the news, Kourtney has been acing her ‘tour wife’ duties, promoting her husband’s upcoming projects. Will Kardashian fans be seeing her at any of the 70 confirmed shows? The reality star often tags along for Travis’ tour shows, therefore we may see her in some of the upcoming gigs next year.

‘Tour Wife’ poses for the camera

View Instagram Post

On October 15, Kourtney took to her personal Instagram account to share an outfit of the day with her 201 million followers. Of course, the Lemme founder rocked the Blink-182 merch supporting her husband’s comeback to the music scene with his band.

“Rockstar world tour wife. Getting ready to mosh in a city near you,” she wrote in her caption.

The Kardashians star’s various snaps gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit choices. The 43-year-old posed in an oversized black Blink-182 hoodie and a see-through fishnet skirt. To top it all off, she paired it with a pair of knee-high black boots.

The back of the unreleased hoodie read: “Hello there, the angel from my nightmare”. The reality star then decided to spice up her photoshoot by showing off her curves.

Hubby Travis commented, saying: “Tour life looking good on you.”

Kourtney’s snap gave fans mixed reactions, with many complimenting the mogul while others used it as an opportunity to complain over ticket pricing.

A fan commented: “Nothing hotter than a supportive wife.”

A Kardashian critic said: “Kourtney the ticket prices are not punk rock.”

“You don’t mosh to blink 182 haha,” added another follower.

Travis’ number-one supporter on tour – Kourtney Kardashian

View Instagram Post

Throughout the past couple of months and following Travis’ recovery after suffering pancreatitis, the pair were traveling around Europe. The drummer performed with close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, during his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Earlier last month, the 40-year-old also played at the emotive Taylor Hawkings Tribute Shows.

Kourtney, who helped Travis overcome his fear of planes last year, has been traveling around the world with her husband and is expected to join her husband during his tour.

