









Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy.

Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos of her time seeing Barker perform at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at the Wembley Stadium in London since his tragic death. Nonetheless, the Hollywood couple took up the chance to spend a couple more days in the city.

Getting ready to head off back to Calabasas, The Kardashians star summarised her trip to the British capital with a series of snapshots that included lots of food and a cozy bedroom.

Kourtney Kardashian proves she’s proud to be Mrs Barker

On September 2, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share round two of her trip to London. No landscapes or famous buildings, these were various shots from different days as the two were trying out various foods and walking around the streets of the city. The couple were also spotted shopping at Selfridges.

Some other shots include the Poosh founder in a mirror selfie in different outfits, as well as a pillow with ‘Mrs Barker’ embroidered on the sheets. The popular Kardashian definitely had a good time making memorable moments with Travis.

In a message to her 196 million followers, she wrote in her caption: “Tata London,” adding a peace-sign emoji as her trip had come to an end.

The Kardashians — “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go” – Episode 107 — Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Fans of the reality star left comments as they complimented her outfit. Kourtney, whose style has adapted since dating the Blink-182 drummer, has received compliments as she gives”90s vibes”. Other fans pointed out the mogul was letting her hair grow longer.

One fan commented: “You look beautiful being in love looks great on you.”

Another one said: “Love the Mrs. Barker.” Another followed: “MRS. BARKER.”

A third fan penned: “So we’re letting our hair grow out Kourt?”

Sister Khloé Kardashian also left a comment, as she simply wrote: “Bomb dot com.”

Kourtney joins Travis during a special concert

On September 3, ‘tour wife’ Kourtney joined her husband as he played with the popular band Foo Fighters on the special night that honored late drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium. The celebrity celebrated the exciting night on social media, adding an eagle emoji to her caption to commemorate the musician.

Color-coordinating, the couple expressed their love for one another as they also watched the rest of the band’s performance in front of 76,000 attendees. Barker, who opened up Foo Fighters’ entrance, left a comment to his wife thanking her for her support.

He commented: “Thank you for joining me on a such a special night. I love you, my wife.”

Fans also left comments praising The Kardashians star, as Khloé also added, “There’s my rock and roll girl.”

