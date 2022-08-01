











Kylie Jenner faced criticism for showing “his and hers” private jets and two weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted ‘mom and dad’ G-Wagons.

As a member of Forbes Under 30 Hall Of Fame, Kylie owning a private jet may be expected. With a net worth of $600M – not one billion – Stormi and her younger brother are set for life.

In fact, her family members for generations to come could lead a cushy life, with the help of her lucrative beauty empire.

Her recent ‘boasting’, however, didn’t sit well with haters and environmental advocates after rumours of her 17-minute plane journeys came to light. Kylie posted a photo of her posing with boyfriend Travis Scott and used the caption to playfully ask if they should take ‘his or hers’ private jet for a trip.

However, the reality star received backlash over the post, as followers claimed she was boasting at a time when the cost of living was high and climate change is still a serious issue.

Just over two weeks later, sister Kourtney has posted a similar image.

Kourtney Kardashian’s G-Wagons are totally Kravis’ style

With their black Mercedes parked side by side, Kourtney captioned the photo “mom and dad” on her Instagram Story on Sunday (July 31).

It’s unknown when she purchased the vehicle, but it currently costs at least $131,750, as per the Mercedes Benz website.

The statement car is a Kardashian-Jenner family favourite.

All of the sisters own a G-Wagon, which have been seen on social media in several colours, though they may each own one, but frequently wrap it in different hues.

Kourtney once had a white version in 2013:

A tan-coloured version was featured in their reality show earlier this year.

Ye West gifted Kim a neon yellow edition in 2018. It matched her outfit, of course:

Even Chicago received her own in 2019, and she was only one years old.

Celebs who joined Kylie’s plane backlash

Kylie’s alleged air travel habits went viral immediately after a Twitter account claimed she took a 17-minute flight journey on July 12. Online flight trackers can be used to see where planes travel to and from. This distance, which would reportedly only take her 40 minutes by car, was tweeted online. Other alleged flight durations were revealed to be nine minutes, and 27 minutes.

Although the beauty mogul has a private jet, she isn’t the only person to use Kylie Air – as she calls it. Therefore, there is no way to prove Kylie had made all these trips herself, unless she publicly admitted it.

Since the backlash, Kylie or Travis Scott have not responded to fans’ comments or the backlash.

The Guardian estimates her 17-minute journey equals to carbon dioxide emissions equal to about a quarter of the annual carbon footprint of the average person globally.

She isn’t the only mega-rich celeb with a private plane, however. Elon Musk and pop sweetheart Taylor Swift are also guilty of their jet set lifestyle.

The Love Story singer reportedly tops the list of “climate criminals” with 170 flights in 2022. It’s said CO2 emission reached 8293 tonnes, and thus surpasses the Kardashian-Jenners, reports Forbes.

The Tesla founder has also been reportedly exposed to take 10-minute flights, as per automated Twitter account Elon Jet.

