









Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been praised by fans for showing off a ‘real body’ as she posed up a storm in a nude underwear set.

The mom-of-four took a handful of photographs behind the scenes of her Lemme campaign shoot. It was for the reality star’s new health and wellness brand.

Kourtney wasn’t shy about showing off her “gorgeous” figure, as fans were relieved over seeing a ‘real’ body on a Kardashian.

It comes after the Kardashian family have created impressive empires over their family ties, looks, beauty and clothing ranges.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her ‘real body’

To share a little love behind the scene of Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian took almost full body selfies in front of a makeup mirror.

The TV star had a pink and purple moment, with pink silky and ruffled arm bands, a lilac makeup look with a striking cat eye.

Her nails were also done up to match with the pastel colors. To tie it altogether, Kourtney’s hair was long and flowing, with the wavy locks cascading over her shoulder.

In another snap, we see the final outcome, which has the Poosh owner lying on top of a pile of ‘life-sized gummy vitamins’ and loving life.

Younger sister Khloé penned: “My baby right thurr [there]”, before adding “goodness you’re gorgeous”.

One fan added: “Jaw dropping OMG,” while many others said it was “so refreshing” to see a “real body”.

A third penned “Gorggg”, and one other follower also commented on the “natural body” with heart-eyed emojis.

The Kardashians season two will be dropping in a matter of days

The Kardashians — Season 2 — Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see. Kourtney, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

The sultry photoshoot appears a matter of days before the latest The Kardashians season is set to air.

The hit show, which will return next week, will show insight into Kourtney planning her wedding with husband Travis Barker.

In season one, fans teared up over the romantic proposal the Blink-182 singer organized on a beach to pop the question. Now, we’ll finally see the tiny details which made up the two love birds’ big day in gorgeous Italy over the summer.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

