Meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended family and children













Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married, the Barker tribe has expanded with more children, so let’s take a look into their large blended family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s stunning Italian wedding took place over the weekend (21 May 2022), just days after the pair legally married in California.

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, their clans have just got a lot bigger with both celebs having at least three kids. The Kardashian’s aren’t strangers to blended families, so let’s learn more about the new members who we may be seeing a lot more of on Hulu.

NEW: How Kris Jenner’s relationship with Robert Kardashian shaped her kids’ love lives

Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 10125 Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wAIf0i4Hg-w/hqdefault.jpg 1016186 1016186 center 22403

Meet Kourtney and Travis’s family and children

The Barkers

The Blink-182 drummer married second wife Shanna Moakler in October 2004 and share two biological children, though Travis has a close relationship with step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Shanna Moakler

Shanna is best known as the winner of Miss USA New York 1995 and runner-up of Miss USA 1995. The couple married a day before Halloween and as expected of Travis, their wedding was a Nightmare Before Christmas gothic-themed ceremony. With a red and black colour scheme, there are some similarities to his marriage to Kourtney’s luxurious Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored party.

The model and actress separated from the musician by April 2009.

Landon Asher

Born 9 October 2003, Landon is Travis’ only son. He has followed his father’s footsteps into the music industry and recently featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s new album, Mainstream Sellout, on Die In California.

Alabama Luella

16-year-old Alabama is Shanna and Travis’ second biological child. Born 24 December 2005, she is an Instagram influencer, having worked with the likes of KVD Beauty and Pretty Little Thing.

Atiana De La Hoya

Although not Travis’ biological daughter, he has maintained a close relationship with Atiana even after he split her Shanna. The 23-year-old is the daughter of Shanna and her ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya, a former professional boxer.

The couple broke up around September 2000 after the pageant queen saw her fiancé taking another woman to the Latin Grammy’s.

A social media personality, Atiana is signed to PR agency Social Adam and has appeared in magazines, such as Cosmopolitan Mexico and Galore.

The Disicks

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were in an on-off relationship for about nine years from 2006 – 2015. The pair endured some rough times but always managed to overcome their issues, which is fans were certain they’d tie the knot.

Mason Dash

Mason was the first Kardashian grandchild for Kris Jenner – we literally saw Kourtney pull him out of her in the delivery room.

The 12-year-old joined Instagram in March 2020 and did an Instagram Live, revealing the exclusive gossip that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back together at the time. With this info now in the world, he was forbidden from the platform by Kourtney and we’ve never seen him since.

He found a loophole – TikTok – because nothing could keep a teen away from social media. Unfortunately, his first page got deleted because he was “too young”.

Penelope Scotland

Kourtney and Scott welcomed Penelope in July 2012. You can find her doing TikTok dances on Kourtney’s page because her secret account, blah445087, was removed by the platform as the minimum age of use is 13 years old.

It was never confirmed whether the page was actually hers, but Kris, Kylie and Kourtney’s official accounts followed it.

Reign Aston

Reign was in born December 2007 and since he’s only seven years old, you won’t be finding him on social media, except Scott and Kourtney’s Instagram.

His cameos on the Hulu show have been adorable so far.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW WITH NEW EPISODES THURSDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK