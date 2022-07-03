











Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have broken their silence days after he was rushed to hospital with a life-threatening condition.

A day after the Kardashian family celebrated Khloé’s 38th birthday, Kourtney was silent on social media. This was because her new husband Travis had been rushed for treatment for a life-threatening condition.

Kourtney Kardashian has been very transparent when it comes to sharing her feelings towards her now-husband, Travis Barker. However, the past few days have been very difficult for the reality star. Her husband Travis Barker was taken on an emergency trip to the hospital.

Hours after the incident, Travis Barker announced he was suffering from pancreatitis. It is a disease caused by the inflammation of the pancreas and usually takes about a week to recover.

However, other patients may face difficulties as it can also turn into a severe and life-threatening situation.

The Poosh founder has now shared an update through her Instagram stories grateful over the support from fans. The mum-of-three also slammed the paparazzi for spreading misinformation during the difficult past few days.

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence after Travis’ hospital stay

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Since her husband Travis had been hospitalised from “severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” the reality star remained silent, believably so.

Through her Instagram stories, the reality star informed her 187 million Instagram followers of Travis’ current health update. She also expressed her gratitude to fans for the many well-wishes.

Describing her week as “emotional and scary”, the 43-year-old said: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Kourtney then added: “I am so touched and appreciative.

“I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Kourtney then wrote: “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Kourtney slams paparazzi after their ‘nightmare’

Following the touching tribute to her husband, the reality star slammed the paparazzi. Photos of her “out and about” were released the same week after the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalisation.

“And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me “out and about” while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life… These photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos) I didn’t forget about you,” she wrote.

She continued: “A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side. Shame on you.”

Kourtney’s message comes after TMZ released pictures of the beauty mogul allegedly spotted out in the city of Los Angeles. It was claimed she was wearing Travis’ merchandise from head to toe at a store in Encino on June 29, a day after Travis’ incident. However, Kourtney herself has disputed these claims she was photographed during that time.

Fans thought the outfit Kourtney wore was similar to the one she had when Travis was hospitalised.

An updated version of the news publisher explained that the pictures were longer than originally noted, not from this week. An insider also told the reality star hadn’t left Travis’ side ever since he was admitted.

What happened to Travis Barker?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

On June 28, Travis and his wife Kourtney went to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. Both were going for a routine endoscopy together.

On the same day, the musician was rushed to the hospital and taken by ambulance to Cedar Sinai Medical Center after having “developed excruciating pain.”

While its cause was unknown at the time, his 16-year-old daughter Alabama posted a TikTok video where she asked for fans to “please say a prayer” to her father.

Various media outlets confirmed Travis was suffering from pancreatitis, which is an inflammation in the pancreas.

Days later, the drummer updated his fans via Twitter. He explained what happened and his current health status, describing it to be “severe life-threatening”.

He also explained on Instagram Stories: “

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Nonetheless, the 46-year-old reassured his followers to feel much better and to be “very very grateful” for the successful treatment.