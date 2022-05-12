Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian living Travis 'fairytale' after Scott 'snub'













If there is one person who has had the toughest time in the relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, it’s Scott Disick. However, the ‘Lord’ keeps victimizing himself and that’s already starting to annoy the family, including the fans.

Scott himself admitted that the fact that Kourtney had already moved out had been very difficult for him. However, his feelings have been creating a tense and awkward environment in the Kardashian circle.

Five episodes in, fans of the Kardashian clan have been getting tired of Scott it appears. Some have claimed he is constantly victimizing himself in front of the family.

Move on, Kravis is a “fairytale straight out of a story”

Enough is enough. Fans of Kourtney Kardashian have had a lot of things to say about the fifth episode of The Kardashians. Especially about Scott Disick.

Even though Scott has been around the family for ten years, fans feel that it’s time for Scott to allow Kourtney to live her fairytale romance with Travis Barker without her feeling guilty.

The eldest sister of the Kardashian clan and Scott Disick broke off their relationship in July 2015. Seven years later, some can’t still “comprehend why everything she does has to go through him first.”

Scott must leave the show. They are divorced! He has to get his own life like every other divorced person. It’s pathetic & cringy. Kourt being guilted and forced into socializing. 🤬 She’s not allowed to move on? It’s really twisted. @kourtneykardash should be a lot more angry. — AltMeghanHarry (@MeghanAlt) May 12, 2022

I feel like what’s happening in #TheKardashians with Scott it’s just insane, @kourtneykardash is the one who is really part of the family. I cannot comprehend why everything she does has to go through him first, it’s been years get over it, it’s about Kourtney not him. — Nuria Barbero (@nuriabfb) May 12, 2022

@kourtneykardash is right & everyone else is wrong. HER engagement is NOT about Scott OR his feelings. He had PLENTYYY of chances. It’s not Kourtney or Travis’ fault that Scott didn’t take advantage of it. She doesn’t need to feel bad for Scott because SHES finally happy! — jenna✨ (@_ohsnapitsjchap) May 12, 2022

Another team-Kourtney fan wrote: “kourtney kardashian’s relationship with travis barker is LITERALLY a fairytale. straight out of a story. but thank f****** god that she got her happy ending after scott.”

“Why is Scott playing the victim? He needs to watch KUWTK and check his behaviour. He is an ex and should get invited to nothing after how he treated,” wrote a second one.

Kendall and Scott’s row

Towards the end of the fifth episode of The Kardashians, drama erupted. Kendall and Scott had a big argument that led to the two letting it all out.

The drama began when Kris Jenner and Scott Disick visited Kendall’s home. In a conversation about the family’s Thanksgiving celebration in Palm Springs, Scott interrupted the 66-year-old momager and said:

“Did I get banned from that yet?” to which he asked again: “Am I invited or not?”

In the confession-commentary room, Kris said:

“Sometimes Scott can play a bit of a victim, and I feel like that’s what’s happening here right now. I just want everybody to be happy, but don’t put me in the middle.”

Kendall Jenner will choose Kourtney over Scott – ‘She’s my sister’

Scott was saddened by the fact he was not invited to family events. Kendall Jenner’s birthday dinner seemed to have hurt his feelings.

After a back-and-forth argument with Scott, where he repeatedly stated the fact that he was not invited, Kendall exploded. She said:

“Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister, and of course, I want her there.” Frustrated, the supermodel left the room and said: “I’m so over this s***, Scott, for real.”

Fans, who are over of Scott, praised the supermodel for how she handled the situation.

kendall jenner handled the situation with scott so maturely like why is he complaining that her MOTHER and SISTER were invited before he was ??? i like scott but what WAS THAT — Andrea 🤠 (@aperezdyer) May 12, 2022

Wow I’m on @KendallJenner side with this of course she is going to side with her sister! Scott is in the wrong here #TheKardashians — ☮Raven (@pinktonu02) May 12, 2022

“Kourtney at the end of the day is my sister” #TheKardashians PERIOD @KendallJenner Scott keep playing the victim boy f*** u,” a third fan commented.