Kourtney Kardashian washes dishes 'butt naked' on romantic getaway with Travis











Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s couples’ getaway meant that they had the pad to themselves – so Kourt let everything go and washed the dishes butt naked. The pair could show as much PDA as they wanted, even though they don’t hide it for the cameras, or the rest of the family.

Ever since Kourtney and Travis went public with their romance in January 2021, the pair have flaunted their PDA like no other couple in show business. From intense make-out sessions to casual constant hugging, it’s become too much even for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

With six kids in their blended family, they rarely have any alone time. When they finally do get some peace and quiet, Kourtney bares it all as often as possible – even when doing household chores.

Alone time equals naked time for the Barkers

Kourtney initiated a riveting dinner conversation during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“Dude, this morning I did all the dishes completely butt naked,” she said. The reality star admitted it to her mom and Corey Gamble as they munched on tacos.

The Barkers enjoyed a few nights away from Calabasas at Kourtney’s stunning Palm Springs home.

“Not one thing on,” Kourtney continued with a grin. “‘Cause at home, we have six kids, and we don’t… we sleep with clothes on.”

The conversation was interjected by Kris’ confessional doing a PSA.

She said: “All neighbors in Palm Springs, go to Kourtney’s house – she’s naked.”

Whether naked chores is a regular occurrence is unconfirmed. However, on this occasion, Kourtney opted for her birthday suit since the show crew weren’t currently there to film.

“I can’t have a million dishes in the sink. So, I happened to be naked when I was walking by, and I just did the dishes,” the 43-year-old clarified.

Kourtney discusses IVF journey on The Kardashians

Last season, the couple – who were not yet married – documented their IVF journey, including an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse to boost their fertility. The couple committed to “no sex, no caffeine, no working out” for five days. This was reportedly to clear the body of toxins in preparation for a baby.

“We did one final egg retrieval and we are just waiting on the genetic testing results,” Kourtney updated on the latest episode. “We did one final egg retrieval, and we’re just waiting for results. But it has made it to an embryo.”

Their IVF journey was put on a break before their May wedding to focus on the ceremony and their marriage.

“It was a lot,” she told WSJ Magazine, as reported by E News.

The Lemme founder and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a lavish Portofino wedding during the summer. Sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana, Kourtney wore a short corset wedding dress. She paired with a show-stopping veil adorned with a hand-embroidered design of the Virgin Mary, the same image tattooed on Travis’ head.

Kim’s equally impressive collection of looks led to her collaboration with the label for Milan Fashion Week, titled Ciao Kim.

