











This week fans finally got to find out more about the Kravis’ (Kourtney and Travis) engagement. The Kardashians showed how the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee surrounded by a heart of roses back in October. There were lots of emotional reactions, including Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

While Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement made headlines at the time, fans saw what happened in the lead-up and what followed the sweet proposal as the moment featured in the fourth episode of the Kardashian-Jenner’s new reality series.

Almost all of the Kardashian and Jenner family were seen to join the couple to celebrate their engagement. However, the guest list didn’t include Kourtney’s three children, with Penelope having been overwhelmed by the whole thing.

Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids were missing from her engagement celebrations

The latest episode of the Kardashian family’s new series centres around Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement as the family came together to surprise the star.

Following the proposal, Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, joined the newly-engaged couple.

Also in attendance was Travis’ kids, Landon, Alabama and his step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya. However, Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, were missing.

In the episode, it was revealed it was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s decision to keep them away from the celebrations. Kris explained she felt they were too young and she didn’t want to lie about Kourtney and Travis’ proposal to Scott.

Opening up about the decision, Kris explains: “For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretences would have been really hard for all of us.”

Penelope was ‘in tears’ after missing out on Kourtney’s engagement

Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The new episode also features the reactions of her children, with Penelope seen to have not take the news too well. Following the proposal, Kourtney leaves the celebrations to call Mason, Reign and Penelope to tell them the news.

Reign didn’t give much of a reaction as he dubbed the news to be “not exciting”. Mason didn’t even answer the call at the time. However, Penelope appeared to be upset as she was heard crying over the phone before the call disconnected.

Later in the episode, while catching up with Khloé, Scott revealed Mason, Penelope and Reign didn’t understand why they were not a part of the celebrations.

He explained: “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikTok’s of his kids there, and they weren’t there.”

Khloé opens up about ‘hard conversation’ on Twitter

After Kourtney reached out to tell her children the news of her engagement, her sisters joined her as they were seen to have a sisterly heart-to-heart about the situation.

Following the episode, Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts with fans. In a tweet to her 29.9 million followers she explained that she thought her “mom did her best”.

She admitted: “I don’t think anyone knew what the right thing to do was in this situation.”

Definitely a hard conversation to have especially right when you get engaged. I don’t think anyone knew what the right thing to do was in this situation. I think my mom did her best 🥹 #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 5, 2022

I agree. I know for a fact that nothing was malicious. I think everyone was just doing the best they can with such a sensitive subject #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 5, 2022