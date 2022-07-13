











Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell recently attended Penelope Disick’s 10th birthday bash, adding to Kourtney’s long list of celeb pals.

As a Kardashian kid, Penelope’s recent birthday party was nothing less than an extravaganza. The 10-year-old had the ultimate girls’ night in with matching pink pyjamas and an outdoor home showing of Minions: The Rise Of Gru, whilst sitting in inflatable pink heart pools.

The guest list was very exclusive, and of course included Kim’s daughter North West, Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell.

We had no idea that Kourtney was close with the actress, so let’s take a look at her other famous friends.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Meet the friends in Kourtney’s social circle

Jessica Simpson

The actress has been friends with Kourtney and Kim for several years as their children are also BFFs. Since Max is also 10 years old, her friendship with Penelope and North, nine, was natural. Jessica also shares daughter Birdie, and son Ace with Eric Johnson.

Playing basketball together is convenient as they all reside in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood.

As for the parents, they can easily bond over their reality TV experience. Jessica previously starred on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica for three seasons with ex-husband Nick Lachey, and we all know about the Kardashian reality empire.

Stephanie Shepherd

As one of Kourtney’s closest pals, Stephanie attended her Italian wedding to Travis Barker. Best known simply as Steph Shep, she got into the Kardashian circle as Kim’s personal assistant and eventually served as COO of Kardashian West Brands until 2017. She exited to build Future Earth, an online platform teaching how to live a lower-impact lifestyle.

Despite rumours that she was feuding with the family, it’s clear that they have remained close.

Simon Huck

Another friend we’ve seen countless times on KUTWK, Simon met Kourtney through Jonathan Cheban, who used to be his business partner. His friendship with the Kardashians led to his own reality series titled The Spin Crowd, focusing on his PR company, Command Entertainment Group. Kim served as executive producer.

The 39-year-old tied the knot with Phil Riportella in November 2021, who also attended Kourtney’s wedding.

Allie Rizzo Sartiano

Allie and Kourtney go way back – they’ve been friends since at least 2014 when she attended the model’s wedding to restauranteur Scott Sartiano, the founder of celeb hotspot 1 Oak.

Poosh welcomed the 33-year-old in 2019 to talk all things motherhood, where Allie admitted she confided in Kourtney with her newborn struggles. When she’s not looking after her son Henry, the dog-lover is educating the importance of adopting shelter pups through her platform, Mother Of Dogs.

Megan Fox

Megan and Kourtney and their respective partners became the hottest couples in Hollywood thanks to their matching red carpet aesthetics. The foursome often posed together at award shows, with Travis and Machine Gun Kelly donning the cool rocker look, and Megan and Kourtney being their usual stunning glam selves.

The girls connected through Travis since MGK is a frequent collaborator.

Kim clearly knew their BFF potential as she tapped them for a Skims photoshoot that broke the internet.

You ain’t never seen two best friends as pretty as this? Well now you have.

Sia

Surprisingly, Sia has been close with the clan for a couple of years. With her preference to keep her life private, and the Kardashians giving cameras all-access, it’s pretty unexpected.

They met through Jennifer Lopez and admitted in 2020 that she “loves those girls”. At the time, the singer was recovering from PTSD and credited Ye’s Sunday Service events as a comfort. The whole gang would go back to Kourtney’s house to hang out, with Kim being particularly protective.

“I just felt really safe. If she thought anyone in the group was trying to ask me for a selfie or FaceTime their children with me she was extremely protective and I was so shocked and grateful,” she told Boston radio station Mix 104.1

