











A snippet of the next episode of The Kardashians shows Scott Disick’s disappointment at Kourtney Kardashian for leaving him their kids out at her proposal party with Travis Barker.

The whole world knows about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, including their 2 am ‘rehearsal’ wedding in Las Vegas.

Since the family’s new reality TV show aired, the series has been releasing behind-the-scenes moments of the famous family.

In the third episode of The Kardashians, one of the key clips was Travis’ proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

She might be the oldest sister of the Kardashian clan, but she has never been married despite being in a long-term relationship and sharing three kids with Scott Disick.

But things are about to change as the family is about to witness Kourtney-Travis’s memento in the next episode. However, without the presence of key family members: Scott, and his and Kourtney’s three children.

OMG: Kourtney slammed for ‘hypocritical’ message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Kourtney’s kids “didn’t understand why they weren’t there”

In a preview of the next episode, best friends Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have a conversation about her ex-girlfriend’s proposal.

While the whole of the Kardashian family and Travis’ witnessed the proposal, there seem to be some people missing. Kourtney’s kids: Meson, Penelope, and Reign.

“They were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there. Hopefully, they’re invited to the wedding,” Scott told Khloe.

Showing his disappointment, he asked her: “Am I invited to the wedding?” to which Khloe simply replied: “I don’t know”.

Ouch. Totally understandable.

KUWTK: How old were the Kardashians in Season 1 of the show?

Fans disappointed with Kourtney after ‘engagement snub’

Those who have been religiously tuning since KUWTK know that the family is always about sticking together in every situation. Especially the important ones.

Until next week, fans will not be able to see Kravis’ engagement. Nonetheless, fans have been leaving messages of disappointment at the couple for excluding their kids from such an important day.

I don’t like that Travis didn’t include Kourtney’s kids #TheKardashians — Jo ✨ (@jovxnnxx) April 28, 2022

This!!! Me && my sister could not believe it either, because looking back I don’t recall seeing pictures of Kourtney’s kids. Which is truly messed up, especially since all of his kids were there. — 𝓨𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲 (@YessiAGonzalez) April 28, 2022

watched the third ep of The Kardashians and the preview for next ep… Totally get why Kourtneys kids would be upset/confused they weren't invited to their mums proposal when Travis's kids were… — Adriana ⚡ (@adriex182) April 28, 2022

INFO: When is The Kardashians out on Hulu and Disney+ and what time do episodes drop?

Travis’ visit to Robert Kardashian’s grave

Another surprise in the episode is when Kris Jenner sobbed into tears moments before Kim Kardashian’s appearance on SNL.

The 66-years-old momager told Kim that not only did Travis personally ask for her permission but also visited her father’s grave.

Her father, Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003, due to esophageal cancer, when the Poosh founder was 24-years-old.

Want to see more of The Kardashians? Don’t miss out on their weekly episodes on Hulu and Disney+.