











Since Kourtney Kardashian began dating her now-husband Travis Barker, the reality star has had a change to her style. Adapting her wardrobe over the years, a new ‘grunge look’ has taken over – and we’re here for it.

Back in the early days of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, including Kendall Jenner, the 43-year-old appeared as the only sister who dressed more normally compared to the rest of the Kardashians. A T-shirt and skinny jeans, nothing too special.

After her romance with Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima, the Poosh founder stepped up her game and completely changed her style once she began her relationship with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Kolourful but Kasual

Photo by John Parra/WireImage

Not just Kourtney, but everyone has gone through different phases when it comes to trying different clothing styles. Nonetheless, unless it was for an event, the 43-year-old has always kept her outfits quite simple in a generic style.

One thing to note is that during the time that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together, the beauty mogul didn’t change her style of clothing to match his. Remember Lord Scott with a pimp cane? That wasn’t very Kourtney.

Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage

Compared to her two younger sisters, Kim and Khloé, Kourtney went in for the casual and effortless looks.

Let’s also not forget that the furthest that Kourtney Kardashian has gone to style herself beforehand is by using more than one colour on her outfits.

Nonetheless, during public appearances and press conferences, the 43-year-old wouldn’t go above and beyond her regular go-to type of outfit.

Could it be that the early 2010s were just much simpler?

Post-break-up glow up

Photo by Rob Kim/GC Images

Three kids later, after Kourtney and Scott decided to part ways once and for all in 2016, she began to experiment more with different styles, colours, and patterns. Yes, no more plain designs.

However, compared to Scott Disick’s vêtement, her romance with Younes Bendjima matched her style. The reality star would occasionally wear her typical skinny jeans and a plain white t-shirt.

All the way until 2019, she was often wearing more sparkly outfits, oversized, lots of leather pants, and tight tops to show off her figure.

Kourtney would often show more skin than before, opting for pants over flowy skits and much darker colours that toned her figure. The post-break-up transformation was really doing the work for the socialite.

Kourtney unleashes new look with Travis Barker

View Instagram Post

A new man came with a new whole wardrobe, it seems. Once the reality star began her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, and the two were seen together publicly more often, she showed a different side.

It appears Kourtney left all of her colourful clothes behind and started sporting darker outfits.

Nothing bad about it though, but long-time fans of the reality star started seeing a new era for them to keep up with her go-to style for years. There’s no denying that a new Kourtney was flourishing.

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 – Photo courtesy of Hulu

Chic but modest pieces, showing off more cleavage, and cut-outs, but all in black, just like her beau. A whole 180-degree change, her style has gone ten times much edgier, sexier, and simply much more confident of herself.

Recently, the mum-of-three shared snaps with her partner after Travis’ hospital dash. We can see Kourtney walking in large baggy jeans and a black band hoodie, a grunge look she hasn’t shown before.

Matching with her man, Kourtney Kardashian has been keeping up with Travis Barker’s style just fine!

