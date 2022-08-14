











Kourtney Kardashian is a successful brand owner, mother, sister, and a reality star, but now she has added a new role to her resumé by becoming a ‘tour wife’.

The mom-of-three tagged along with her husband as he joined his best pal Machine Gun Kelly in the last two performances on his US tour. Not shy to show their PDA in front of the cameras, Kourtney Kardashian summarised and gushed about the weekend in five photos as she proudly called herself ‘tour wife’.

Despite a scary health woe following the “life-threatening” bout of pancreatitis, the Blink-182 drummer followed his doctor’s orders to stay off the stage for a while.

Two months later, Travis then broke his thumb, but couldn’t resist joining Machine Gun Kelly‘s gig – I guess it was about all the small things, literally.

Kourtney Kardashian becoming a ‘tour wife’

On August 12, the Poosh founder updated her socials with loved-up images as she supported husband Travis. The drummer joined best friend Machine Gun Kelly during his performance in Cleveland, Indianapolis. As expected, a lot of Kravis’ love was involved.

In a message to her 195 million Instagram followers, The Kardashians star wrote in her caption: “tour wife”. The images included their usual PDA and walking hand-in-hand. Kourtney watched the performance from backstage as the Blink-182 drummer rocked shirtless in front of thousands of fans.

The 46-year-old commented: “Tour life’s better with you,” adding a black heart and a devil emoji. On the same day, the musician posted a behind-the-scenes clip ‘practicing. Well, he was really just smooching his girl as she sat on his lap while playing drums. “Practice makes perfect,” right?

Travis goes on tour “against doctor’s orders”

After being hospitalised and diagnosed with pancreatitis during an emergency trip to the hospital on June 28, following a colonoscopy procedure, Travis spent the following weeks resting at home with Kourtney.

Feeling ready to go back to the stages, Travis joined his best friend Machine Gun Kelly during his Mainstream Sellout tour “against his doctor’s orders and with a broken thumb” during the last few US shows before the singer takes off to Europe later in October.

The popular drummer made his comeback by making an appearance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Shortly after the show, he took to Twitter to describe the night with a simple sentence:

According to E! Online, before the Indiana show, Travis’ now-deleted tweet said: “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight.”

Machine Gun Kelly also announced the news via an Instagram story as he said he convinced him to join for the last couple of days of his successful US tour.

Fans react to the “top tier” show

Throughout his US tour length, the 31-yeat-old singer performed his biggest hits to thousands of fans in sell-out shows. His fiancé Megan Fox has even attended the majority of his gigs.

Fans of both musicians were hit with nostalgia as they performed the Blink-182 hit All The Small Things. Many of the audience took to Twitter to share images and videos as they enjoyed the iconic show.