











Kourtney Kardashian has stunned in a bright pink trench coat while joining hubby Travis Barker on tour. She posed for pictures in what appeared to be the men’s bathroom. Nothing like the urinals to accessorize with…

As she truly embraces being a ‘tour wife’, Kourtney certainly hasn’t forgotten how much of an effect the Kardashian crew has when it comes to their wardrobes – such as Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the Met Gala.

So when the newlyweds took to the music world hand-in-hand, her Instagram followers were treated to Kourt in a pink get-up which covered a black lingerie set. Reality Titbit has all the details how to get your hands on the exact coat.

GET TO KNOW: Who is artisan Guy Trench from Money For Nothing?

View Instagram Post

Kourtney shows off her pink coat

Kourtney gave fans a snippet of how she spends her time backstage alongside hubby Travis. Of course, the rockstar drummer thought she looked “perf” in her pink trench, as his wife posed with one hand on the wall behind.

Forget the wee that many fans spotted in one of the urinals in the photo background, as she really is living her best tour life. Travis’ comment lapped up a lot of attention, which reads: “What’s happens backstage 🤫 also ur perf 😍.”

The series of photos involved her colourful coat, Kourt and Travis holding hands, and the star giving her pout a run for its money while spending time in the men’s bathroom. Kourt turned the like count off on the Instagram upload.

Her followers react to star’s outfit

Kourtney’s coat caught the eyes of many followers. One fan wrote: “Love the coat, the men`s washroom not so much.” However, a few others ignored the appearance of urinals, with a follower commenting: “Love your coat 💕.”

None other than Kim Zolziack Biermann also shared her love for the trench. She said: “Omg who makes this coat?! I’m obsessed 🔥. Her opinion clearly represented many of Kourt’s fans, as the comment received at least 21 likes.

“Looking stunning, love the jacket❤️,” penned a fellow The Kardashians viewer. It’s not the first time that fans have been impressed with her fashion choices, like her ground-breaking Dolce & Gabbana personalised wedding dress.

Where to buy the Kardashian’s trench

You can buy Kourt’s latex trench coat at Notre Shop for $1,475. The Kwaidan Editions women’s standard fit pink latex trench coat features a notch lapel, a front tie waist belt, two front pockets, and front and back storm vents.

Currently on sale from its original price of $2,950, the fit runs true to size and is available in a 36 or 40 at the time of writing. Kourt did not share or tag the brand, but the Chicago-based store has the item on its website.

Kourt has also worn the brand’s yellow jeans before. For those wanting to visit the store in person, it is open from 11am to 7pm on most days, and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays. Tuesdays are a no-go, as Notre is not open on these days.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS NEW SEASON ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK